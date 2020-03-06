Subscribe

Newborn girl found dead in Pasadena park restroom

LUKE MONEY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
March 6, 2020, 11:35AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Authorities are searching for answers after a newborn girl was found dead in a restroom at a Pasadena park Thursday night.

Maintenance workers found the baby while preparing to clean a restroom at Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m., Lt. Anthony Russo said.

"They discovered the deceased newborn inside the female restroom on a stack of toilet paper," Russo said.

The newborn appeared to be full term, Russo said, but the Los Angeles County coroner's office will have to officially make that determination.

It was not immediately clear when the baby was born, but Russo said police did not receive any calls for service or reports of a baby crying before the body was found.

"We don't know if the baby was born there or brought there," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine