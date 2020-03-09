Survivor of 2018 shooting at Yountville Veterans’ Home strives to raise awareness of trauma, gun violence

It happens less often now than when it started, but Devereaux Smith still finds herself asleep and dreaming that she can’t breathe.

It’s one of the lingering effects of surviving the violence that resulted in the deaths of three friends and co-workers at The Pathway Home in Yountville two years ago — that and spontaneous crying just “any old time.”

Smith was the last to leave the room alive when a former resident of the program for traumatized veterans turned up on a violent mission two years ago Monday during a farewell party for two staff members.

A few minutes later, in a disturbed act of vengeance, he cut short the lives of the program’s three main mental health care providers — beloved women known for their passion and skill.

Smith wants to make sure that people remember the women who lost their lives that day: Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Dr. Jennifer Golick, 42, a therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Shushereba’s unborn child died, as well.

And after two years of confiding about her grief and anguish only to family members and her closest friends, she is finally sharing some of her experience in hopes she can put it behind her.

Smith wants to encourage others who are dealing with the aftereffects of trauma to know that time heals.

And she wants, in some way she’s not sure of yet, to contribute to a world that is more sensitive to the damage inflicted by gun violence upon those who survive.

“Think about all the people now in this situation,” Smith said. “It’s so pervasive now that I think it’s something we need to think about — and by pervasive, I mean shootings have become so part of the norm.”

Many of Smith’s neighbors in the Napa Valley are among those unintended, sometimes invisible victims — people connected to The Pathway Home or to the tragedy that unfolded March 9, 2018, when a former Army infantryman crept into a door he had propped open a day earlier to allow him to carry out his plan.

Albert Cheung Wong, who had served nearly a year in Afghanistan, reportedly had bristled over some of the program rules while a Pathway Home resident and threatened members of the core staff. They were working on his transition to another program when he left some weeks before the shooting, investigators said.

It’s not clear who was notified of the threats or what, if any, additional security precautions resulted.

Smith said she was unaware there had been any trouble when she saw Wong, 36, arrive at the farewell party in the upstairs meeting room, heavily armed and wearing protective gear for his eyes and ears.

Invasion and lockdown

It took her a moment to realize he hadn’t come on a friendly visit, but only a moment. The threat he represented was otherwise clear to all present, she said.

There were Pathway Home residents and about seven staffers in the room, and space was relatively tight. But everyone had the impulse “to stand up and just sort of step back,” she said.

Wong then released the program residents, and one by one, named the staffers who were allowed to leave the room. Smith, who had joined the program just a few months earlier, recalls being last to leave the room, walking past the three victims.