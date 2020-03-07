Worried that you were exposed to coronavirus? Here's how to self quarantine

Stay home unless you must see a doctor. No work, school or shopping. If you must come out of your room, wear a mask. And don’t share towels.

If you are among the thousands of Americans now self-quarantined because of possible infection with the coronavirus, these are a few of the new house rules, courtesy of your local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among people told to self-quarantine, isolate themselves or stay home are people returning from parts of China and Iran, those who developed symptoms after spending time in other countries with sustained community transmission, and those with no known exposure who are sick.

But many individuals who don’t fit neatly into any of these categories and weren’t asked to stay home are choosing to seclude themselves anyway because they don’t want to put others at risk. California has more than 5,500 people in self-quarantine. More than 2,700 are in seclusion in New York City alone.

It may sound like a vacation from reality, an ideal time to binge on Netflix and catch up on sleep. In fact, it’s not easy to lock yourself away from family and friends. There are practical and logistical challenges and yawning gaps in the official advice that make it even harder.

The terms of home isolation can be onerous and may last for two weeks, which is the presumed incubation period for the virus. It is especially challenging if you have young children or elderly relatives to care for, or live in cramped quarters with a lot of roommates.

THE BASICS

Isolation

If you are infected or have been exposed to the coronavirus, you must seclude yourself from your partner, your housemates, your children, your elderly aunt. You shouldn’t even pet your dog. And definitely no snuggling with your pet (no licking).

If you don’t have your own room, one should be designated for your exclusive use. You should use a separate bathroom, if you have one.

No visitors and no staff, unless it’s absolutely essential. Don’t take the bus or subway, not even a taxi.

Masks

If you must be around other people — in your home, or in a car because you’re on your way to see a doctor, and only after you called first — you should wear a mask, and everyone else should, too.

But first, you or one of your friends or family members have to find masks, which are sold out almost everywhere.

Hygiene

If you cough or sneeze, you should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and discard the used tissue in a lined trash can. Then you must immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can use sanitizer, if you can find it, but soap and water are preferred.

Even if you haven’t coughed or sneezed, you should wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth if you haven’t just washed them.

Disinfect

Don’t share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with anyone (including your pets). Wash these items after you use them.

Countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, bathrooms fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside table are considered “high-touch surfaces”; wipe them often with a household cleanser.

Frequently wipe down surfaces that may be contaminated by bodily fluids, including blood and stool.

Monitoring

Keep an eye on your health and call a doctor if your symptoms are getting worse. Make sure to tell the medical staff you are being monitored for the coronavirus.