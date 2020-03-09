Santa Rosa pays tribute to Rosie the Riveter on International Women’s Day

Sonoma County resident Molly Murphy MacGregor still remembers picking up her phone 40 years ago. It was an afternoon in February 1980 and on the other end was the White House, asking for her.

Startled, her reflexes took over and she did what many people might.

“I said, ‘Oh, one moment, please.’ I put them on hold,” MacGregor, now 74, recalled. “Because the White House hadn’t called me before, or since. To have the President of the United States issue a message was a pretty big deal.”

Sarah Weddington, assistant to President Jimmy Carter — and the attorney who successfully argued the precedent-setting Roe v. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court — was waiting on the line. She was calling to say that the president planned to issue a formal proclamation to establish the very first Women’s History Week that March.

MacGregor and Santa Rosa played no small part in the development. A a pair of small parades in 1978 and 1979, organized by the National Women’s History Project, which MacGregor co-founded, served as a catalyst for a string of successes that by 1987 enshrined all of March as Women’s History Month. It’s also led to recognition of March 21 as National Rosie the Riveter Day.

Four decades after those initial parades, the celebration returned Sunday to where it all began, with a rally in downtown Santa Rosa to coincide with the March 8 International Women’s Day. The city’s first Rosie Rally drew a few hundred women, men and children, many of whom sported the iconic red and white polka dot bandana to pay tribute to the strides made equality.

Denim-clad millennials danced on the city square’s lawn to the melodies and synchronized choreography of Alameda’s Swingin’ Blue Stars, a throwback trio who crooned American classics like “Mr. Sandman” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.” Others rolled up their sleeves and posed for photos in front of backdrops featuring the slogans, “We Can Do It!” and “Si Se Puede!” or beside restored 1950s Chevy pickups, a Corvette Stingray and Hudson Hornet parked at the corner of Mendocino Avenue and Fourth Street by Sonoma County’s Rollin’ Rosies Car Club.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Santa Rosa resident Leslie Graves, organizer of the debut event. “We can look back at history and that’s a great foundation, and we can use that to inspire us to move forward.”

Organizers cited coronavirus fears as a potential reason for somewhat low attendance. Rather than canceling plans like many other public engagements have done, Graves said she pushed forward, in part to use it as a platform to remind people of proper hygiene to help prevent potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Rosie the Riveters, they didn’t go for the fear, they didn’t go for the drama. They went to work,” she said. “That’s part of what we have to do. When we come together, we can actually address the issue instead of running away from it.”

Worries over the virus didn’t keep Phyllis McKey Gould, 98, of Fairfax from attending as one of the event’s guests of honors. She was one of the original Rosies after she and her husband moved from Eugene, Oregon, to the East Bay in 1942 to take jobs as welders at the shipyard in Richmond and contribute during World War II.