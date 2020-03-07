21 aboard ship test positive for virus

SAN FRANCISCO — Twenty-one people on board a cruise ship off the coast of Northern California have tested positive for the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday evening, a significant escalation in the spread of the virus on the West Coast.

Of the 21 people who tested positive, 19 were crew members and two were passengers, the vice president said, announcing that the ship, with more than 3,500 people on board, would be brought to a noncommercial port this weekend.

“We will be testing everyone on the ship,” he said. “We will be quarantining as necessary.”

The developments Friday intensified the focus on California, where residents were confronting an alarming new reality: From the gold country of the Sierra foothills to the sprawl of Los Angeles, America’s most populous state was emerging as a new center for the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, California had more than 70 confirmed cases, not counting the cases on the ship.

Off the coast, thousands of cruise ship passengers — many of them Californians — had been holed up in their cabins all day under isolation orders as they awaited news of whether the coronavirus may be festering on board. On Friday night, those travelers were learning they would be brought to an unidentified site for testing and possible quarantine.

“We are working literally hour by hour with the Department of Defense and the state of California to identify the military bases where we will do the testing of the remaining passengers,” Pence said.

Santa Rosa residents Barney Cargile, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law and three young grandchildren boarded the ship Feb. 21 for a trip to Hawaii. Now, they’re trying to pass the time in isolation by watching movies and playing games. Cruise ship passengers aren’t allowed to go into the hallway, but the family has adjoining rooms, so they can still spend time together.

“We’re doing our best — we’re trying to keep a positive attitude,” said Cargile, 66. “It’s confining. We get a little bit of cabin fever, especially with young kids. They go crazy sometimes, but overall everybody’s doing well.”

He and his family haven’t been tested for the virus yet, but none of them are experiencing any symptoms, he said.

Cargile, a semi-retired pastor for the Santa Rosa Christian Church, said he and his family are looking “to God for strength” to get through this trying time. He added that while it’s been a stressful couple of days, they’re fortunate to be together.

“We feel well-cared for — I mean, under the circumstances,” Cargile said. “It’s not the cruise that we had planned, but it is what it is.”

Still, he said, there’s “a lot of unknown” about how long they’ll be stuck on the ship or where they’re going to go next.

Concern over the fate of the ship, the Grand Princess, which was returning from Hawaii, began this week after a 71-year-old man died after traveling on a previous leg of the cruise, a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico last month. Two people from that cruise have been hospitalized in Santa Rosa, and have tested positive for the virus. In all, 78 people from Sonoma County were on the San Francisco- Mexico trip.