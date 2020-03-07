Subscribe

21 aboard ship test positive for virus

THOMAS FULLER AND SARAH MERVOSH
NEW YORK TIMES
March 7, 2020, 12:23AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Twenty-one people on board a cruise ship off the coast of Northern California have tested positive for the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday evening, a significant escalation in the spread of the virus on the West Coast.

Of the 21 people who tested positive, 19 were crew members and two were passengers, the vice president said, announcing that the ship, with more than 3,500 people on board, would be brought to a noncommercial port this weekend.

“We will be testing everyone on the ship,” he said. “We will be quarantining as necessary.”

The developments Friday intensified the focus on California, where residents were confronting an alarming new reality: From the gold country of the Sierra foothills to the sprawl of Los Angeles, America’s most populous state was emerging as a new center for the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, California had more than 70 confirmed cases, not counting the cases on the ship.

Off the coast, thousands of cruise ship passengers — many of them Californians — had been holed up in their cabins all day under isolation orders as they awaited news of whether the coronavirus may be festering on board. On Friday night, those travelers were learning they would be brought to an unidentified site for testing and possible quarantine.

“We are working literally hour by hour with the Department of Defense and the state of California to identify the military bases where we will do the testing of the remaining passengers,” Pence said.

Santa Rosa residents Barney Cargile, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law and three young grandchildren boarded the ship Feb. 21 for a trip to Hawaii. Now, they’re trying to pass the time in isolation by watching movies and playing games. Cruise ship passengers aren’t allowed to go into the hallway, but the family has adjoining rooms, so they can still spend time together.

“We’re doing our best — we’re trying to keep a positive attitude,” said Cargile, 66. “It’s confining. We get a little bit of cabin fever, especially with young kids. They go crazy sometimes, but overall everybody’s doing well.”

He and his family haven’t been tested for the virus yet, but none of them are experiencing any symptoms, he said.

Cargile, a semi-retired pastor for the Santa Rosa Christian Church, said he and his family are looking “to God for strength” to get through this trying time. He added that while it’s been a stressful couple of days, they’re fortunate to be together.

“We feel well-cared for — I mean, under the circumstances,” Cargile said. “It’s not the cruise that we had planned, but it is what it is.”

Still, he said, there’s “a lot of unknown” about how long they’ll be stuck on the ship or where they’re going to go next.

Concern over the fate of the ship, the Grand Princess, which was returning from Hawaii, began this week after a 71-year-old man died after traveling on a previous leg of the cruise, a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico last month. Two people from that cruise have been hospitalized in Santa Rosa, and have tested positive for the virus. In all, 78 people from Sonoma County were on the San Francisco- Mexico trip.

More cases with links to the ship emerged Friday: In Placer County, officials announced three new cases — all passengers who had previously traveled on the Grand Princess to Mexico. Nearby in Contra Costa County, officials also announced three new coronavirus cases, including two who had been aboard the Grand Princess.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said that many cruise ship travelers were in their 60s, 70s and 80s, a group that may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Shortly after Pence’s briefing, the ship captain came over the loudspeaker and apologized to passengers that they were getting updates from television news, rather than him. The captain said that he had not received any advance notice about the news briefing and that the ship would notify individuals of their test results “as soon as possible.”

“We are working to make you as comfortable as possible,” he said.

Patricia DiMartino, whose relatives are passengers on the ship, said her 82-year-old brother-in-law had a fever and a cough and was waiting for his test results to come back. “This is a fiasco,” she said. “Even if he doesn’t have coronavirus, he’s got something, and he isn’t seeing a doctor.”

No prior notification

The Grand Princess is owned by Princess Cruises, the same company that runs the Diamond Princess, the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan last month. The virus circulated among the more than 3,700 crew members and passengers who were waiting out a two-week isolation period in the port city of Yokohama, with more than 700 cases identified from that ship.

In a statement, the cruise line said it had simultaneously learned of the 21 confirmed cases from Pence’s news conference and from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, who told the doctor on board. Patients were being informed of their results Friday evening.

Separately, a somber statement from the chief health officer of San Mateo County underscored a feeling that was gaining traction across California, that the coronavirus had most likely been spreading in the community for weeks and had the potential to turn into a “severe pandemic.”

“It is important to recognize how difficult the times ahead may be and how you must now take assertive action to prepare for them,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, the health officer, urging people to stop shaking hands, stock up on medications and cancel all nonessential gatherings.

“How the world operates during a pandemic is different from how the world operates normally,” he added. “This is not business as usual.”

Virus closing in?

In the Bay Area, officials have now confirmed cases to the north, south and east of San Francisco, reinforcing a feeling that the virus was closing in on the region. In the city itself, where two cases were confirmed Thursday, the Department of Emergency Management, housed in a two-story earthquake-resistant building, was operating at its highest level of preparedness. Workers translated warnings to residents into Chinese, Spanish and a half-dozen other languages.

In Los Angeles County, the public health director announced two new cases Friday, bringing the total for the nation’s most populous county to 13. The total includes two people who worked as screeners at Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles officials said the city’s marathon will go on as planned Sunday, although officials urged runners coming from countries affected by the virus to reconsider participating.

Three students at UCLA were being tested for the virus and isolating themselves off campus.

‘Remain calm’

The virus also seemed to be spreading in rural areas. Officials in Yolo County, an agricultural area in the Sacramento Valley, announced their first case Friday. The patient was an older woman with underlying health conditions who is believed to have contracted the disease from someone else in the community, county officials said in a statement.

As the number of cases grew, so did fears for the safety of emergency medical workers and members of the medical staff.

Those worries were crystallized after an incident in Sunnyvale in neighboring Santa Clara County, where police officers Thursday performed CPR on a man who was potentially infected with coronavirus and had recently returned from the cruise ship now stuck off the coast. The man was declared dead, and seven officers who responded to the call were placed in quarantine and then sent home.

“I want to express the importance of everyone remaining calm,” Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan Ngo told reporters.

Tourism hit forecast

Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the week declared a state of emergency for California to free up additional state and federal resources to fight the virus. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco have also made emergency declarations.

Officials said they were anticipating economic consequences from the loss of tourism and the prospect of restaurants and other businesses seeing sharp drops in business as they have in other parts of the world affected by the virus. In Santa Clara County, home to most of Silicon Valley, where at least 20  cases have been reported, officials were proposing an urgent ordinance to stop families from being evicted should there be business closures or layoffs.

Tests from the cruise ship have been eagerly awaited since the governor’s announcement earlier this week that 11 passengers and 10 crew members on the ship had been showing flu-like symptoms. On Thursday, officials flew test kits to the ship by helicopter and collected samples from about 45 people.

Thousands of passengers had been isolated in their cabins, waiting for word.

To pass the time, Denise Stoneham, 52, said she and her husband had been watching back-to-back movies. Several times a day, cruise staff members wearing masks slide a tray of food into their room, she said, acting as if everyone on board is infected. She said neither she nor her husband has any symptoms of the virus.

After learning that there were cases on board, Stoneham, a code enforcement officer from Novato, said she tried to calm herself down by sitting on her balcony and taking in the fresh air. The moment captured a feeling she expressed earlier in the day: “We’re in a jail cell but on sea.”

Press Democrat Staff Writer Chantelle Lee contributed to this report.

