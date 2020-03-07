Driver left with significant injuries after crashing car into redwood tree

A woman was sent to a local hospital with significant injuries early Saturday after she crashed into a large redwood tree in Forestville.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on eastbound River Road near Mirabel Road, said Zach Bandfield, a firefighter paramedic with the Russian River Fire District.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman behind the wheel of a hatchback who was unable to get out of the car, which had rammed into a redwood tree near the side of the road. She was the only person in the car and had significant injuries to her lower body and face, Bandfield said.

“The car was on its wheels, right into the tree,” Bandfield said. “The door didn’t need to get popped or cut, we just bent the door back and got her out of there.”

The woman, who was in her 40s, was rushed to a local trauma center after the crash. CHP officers also responded to the scene, Bandfield said, though the agency was not immediately available for comment Saturday morning.

