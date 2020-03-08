Cruise ship official says passenger who died brought coronavirus onto ship

As a cruise ship with more than 3,500 people remained quarantined off the coast of California on Saturday, the cruise line’s top doctor said a Placer County man who was the first Grand Princess passenger diagnosed with COVID-19 contracted the disease before coming aboard the ship in February. He then introduced it to the vessel and spread the infection to others, including several Sonoma County residents, said Carnival Corp. Chief Medical Officer Grand Tarling.

Tarling told news reporters that the man, who later died, began suffering respiratory symptoms two or three days after embarking on the cruise to Mexico on Feb. 11 — too early for the virus to have incubated and for him to begin expressing symptoms if he had become infected onboard.

“We think this case was community-acquired in California and brought onto the ship,” Tarling said.

His assessment of the case comes as the precise incubation period, like other aspects of the virus, is still not fully understood. Most estimates of the incubation period range between one and 14 days, most commonly around five days, according to the World Health Organization.

Tarling’s assessment differs from information previously released by Placer County public health officials, who had said they did not believe the individual likely represented a case of “community spread” when his illness was announced Tuesday. Placer County health representatives were not available for comment Saturday afternoon.

If the man had boarded the ship while already infected, it would indicate coronavirus had been spreading locally in California earlier than state health officials have disclosed.

The 71-year-old man died Wednesday while in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville. Officials said he had underlying health issues, which would have made him especially vulnerable to the disease.

The Grand Princess, currently sitting 50 miles offshore of San Francisco, has gone on to become a key source of coronavirus infection, connected to two confirmed cases involving hospitalized patients in Sonoma County and five in Placer County.

Its passengers were to have disembarked from a 15-day cruise to Hawaii on Saturday but instead are awaiting instructions from a federal, state and local authorities about where to go next, said Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that ship would be directed to a noncommercial port this weekend and all onboard would be tested and quarantined, if necessary.

More than 3,500 crew and passengers are currently on the ship, including 938 guests from California. Screenings of 45 people deemed at high risk for the virus have been tested, resulting in 21 positive results, including 19 crew members and two guests, authorities said.

They and their immediate contacts are under quarantine, in isolation, while everyone else on the ship has been ordered to remain in their state rooms, company officials said.

