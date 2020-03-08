Coronavirus keeps up rapid spread, confounding efforts by global leaders

Efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak showed signs of faltering Saturday as Florida reported the United States’ first deaths outside the West Coast, Washington, D.C., confirmed its first case, and Italian leaders were scrambling on a plan that could lock down an entire region including Venice and Milan after reporting 1,000 new cases in 24 hours.

The virus’s exact reach remains unknown. Late Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that an individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference less than two weeks ago had tested positive for the virus. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a number of other top White House officials had appeared at the four-day event in Maryland.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said neither Trump nor Pence was in “close proximity to the attendee,” but ACU chairman Matt Schlapp told the Washington Post on Saturday that he himself interacted with the infected person at the event. The precise chronology could not be learned, but Schlapp did shake Trump’s hand on the stage on the last day of the conference.

“I think we have to be calm and see what occurs here and hope our friend gets better,” Schlapp said.

White House officials appeared to minimize the risk but said they were taking precautions.

“The President’s physician and United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House Staff and various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First Family and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy,” Grisham said in a statement.

The virus has now spread to at least 29 U.S. states and 99 countries, according to a Washington Post analysis. At least six U.S. governors have declared states of emergency. There are now 370 confirmed cases in the United States and at least 19 deaths, including the addition Saturday of two in Washington state and two in Florida. Florida officials had not known one of the two people was infected until after the death.

At a White House news conference Saturday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn were unable to say how many Americans had been tested for the novel coronavirus. The two officials had figures only from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health labs, and said the CDC so far has tested 1,583 people, and that the CDC and public health labs combined have performed 5,861 tests so far. By comparison, South Korea has reported testing 10,000 people per day.

“At this time, the risk to most Americans from COVID-19 remains low, but that risk can be higher for those who may have exposure to confirmed cases and for those who have traveled to affected areas,” Azar said. “At this time, most Americans don’t need to change their day-to-day lives but should stay informed and practice good hygiene.”

2 Florida deaths reported

Until this weekend, all of the confirmed U.S. coronavirus deaths had been in Washington state and California, but that changed Saturday when the Florida Department of Health confirmed two deaths. Officials said both patients were senior citizens and had traveled internationally. One patient, in Santa Rosa County, had been previously confirmed to have the virus. The other, in Lee County, tested positive only after death, according to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.