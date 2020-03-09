McCoy Tyner: 1938-2020 - Titan of jazz piano played on landmark albums

McCoy Tyner, whose performances with John Coltrane’s groundbreaking quartet of the 1960s and on dozens of his recordings made him one of the most influential jazz pianists of his generation, died March 6 at his home in Bergenfield, New Jersey. He was 81.

Tyner’s family announced the death on his website and Facebook page. The cause was not disclosed.

Tyner’s approach to the piano combined robust chords with delicate melodic improvisation. In 1960, he joined forces with Coltrane, a saxophonist he had known while growing up in Philadelphia. He was the last surviving member of what jazz fans call the “classic quartet,” which included the bassist Jimmy Garrison and the drummer Elvin Jones.

During his five years with Coltrane, Tyner performed on several albums that have become jazz landmarks, including “My Favorite Things,” “Crescent,” “Impressions” and “A Love Supreme.”

“Even though John was, so to speak, the engineer of the train, each of us had to fashion his own concept,” Tyner told the Los Angeles Times in 1979. “The stimulation was mutual; while we always felt the strength of John’s presence, he told us that what he played was a reaction to what was happening around him.”

“A Love Supreme,” a four-part suite conceived by Coltrane but largely improvised in the studio by the quartet, became one of the most revered albums in the jazz canon. It was recorded Dec. 9, 1964, two days before Tyner’s 26th birthday, and came to be seen as a musical expression that approached an almost trancelike state of spiritual release.

Throughout the recording, the shifting chords of Tyner’s piano provide a foundation for Coltrane’s driving tenor saxophone lines. At various times, Tyner takes over with confident, fleet-fingered solos that push Coltrane to ever more intense musical heights.

In the final movement, “Psalm,” Jones creates an ominous sonic cloudburst on drums as Tyner plays clanging chords and Coltrane seeks a path toward musical resolution.

“A Love Supreme,” which was released in 1965, is “without precedent and parallel,” Richard Cook and Brian Morton wrote in “The Penguin Guide to Jazz Recordings.”

In much of his work with Coltrane, Tyner adopted an innovative approach at the piano by voicing chords in “fourths,” playing the first and fourth notes of a musical scale, rather than first, third and fifth. The ringing chords “completely changed the sound of modern jazz piano,” New York Times critic Peter Watrous wrote in 1997.

Tyner’s “open voicing” helped give Coltrane the freedom to play extended solos with almost unlimited melodic and rhythmic possibilities.

“What you don’t play is sometimes as important as what you do play,” Tyner told the pianist and radio host Marian McPartland in 1983. “I would leave space, which wouldn’t identify the chord so definitely to the point that it inhibited your other voicings.”

One of Tyner’s most sensitive extended performances came in “John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman,” a 1963 album that was Coltrane’s sole recording with a singer. Coltrane plays with considerable restraint on the album, consisting mostly of ballads, as Tyner steps forward with delicate solos and harmonic patterns that balance Hartman’s velvety vocals.

“I’ve always liked a lot of melody and lyricism, even though the critics say I play very percussive,” Tyner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1990. “I feel that it’s good to be able to hold people’s attention even when you’re playing a ballad.”