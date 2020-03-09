Sonoma County supervisors to weigh six sites for new hybrid homeless shelters

For more stories about Sonoma County's homeless crisis, go here .

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday will winnow a list of proposed sites for new sanctioned homeless encampments, but it remains unclear whether those shelters could open to accept residents from a similar, temporary camp in eastern Santa Rosa before the Board of Supervisors’ deadline to close it.

The board’s efforts Tuesday to select two or three from among six proposed shelter sites is the next step after months of work — and nearly $12 million in emergency funding — centered on clearing the county’s largest homeless encampment, an unsanctioned camp along the Joe Rodota Trail in western Santa Rosa.

An initial, emergency site at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center campus was approved in early January with promises to neighbors of the Sonoma Valley site adjacent to wineries and a retirement community that it would be moved within three months.

Supervisors on Tuesday will weigh as potential replacement sites the Aston Barns area of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the Cloverdale Rail Depot, a parking lot at county government headquarters in north Santa Rosa, an empty lot off of South Santa Rosa Avenue and two locations on county-owned property along Chanate Road.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes the former Joe Rodota Trail camp, said she’s not confident any of the other sites could be ready to go by April 30, when the Los Guilicos shelter across Highway 12 from the Oakmont Village retirement community is supposed to be closed.

Hopkins said the outbreak of the new coronavirus, for which county supervisors declared a local emergency, is occupying quite a bit of staff time.

“And if we’re not going to make a final decision this week, I think it would be relatively challenging to stand up a second site,” Hopkins said, before adding a caveat. “But we moved mountains to set up the Los Guilicos site in two weeks.”

Clearing the 250-person Joe Rodota Trail encampment and setting up an emergency outdoor shelter at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center campus in eastern Santa Rosa went over budget by close to $2 million, counting staff time and cost overruns related to trail cleanup activities, according to county documents.

County staff will ask the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to cover the deficit by shifting $1.65 million in general fund money originally earmarked to buy houses for homeless trail residents.

In its report for the board, county staff blamed the accelerated, 11-day build-out schedule for Los Guilicos Village, site conditions, permitting requirements and more.

“I think that our first model, while we proved that we could do it, was extraordinarily expensive,” Hopkins said. “We need to look at ways to reduce costs in the future.”

The sites that would replace Los Guilicos have their share of problems, according to county documents. Staff don’t recommend a site at the Chanate Road PH Lab or the Permit and Resource Management Department at county headquarters due to ongoing work. Staff reports ding the Aston Barn area of the fairgrounds because the site would require demolition of existing buildings and may not be ready for at least six months. And a site located at 4040 Santa Rosa Ave. could pose problems with soil conditions and the need for extensive drainage improvements.

Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin, whose district includes the Los Guilicos shelter and who voted against the site — and her colleagues — could not be reached for comment.

The Los Guilicos Village, featuring 60 small shelters costing about $4,500 apiece, has cost $2.94 million to build and will cost $390,000 for the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit St. Vincent De Paul to run for three months.

The shelter offers hot showers and portable toilets, a navigation center and warming tent and a dog run for pets. It has housed 78 people, churning through camp residents based on strict rules. Twenty people left voluntarily. Ten people were asked to leave based on behavioral issues, and one person was placed on a psychiatric hold, according to county documents.

Barbie Robinson, Department of Health Services director and interim executive director of the Community Development Commission, the county’s lead homelessness agency, praised the Los Guilicos model.

“It’s incredible the work that is going on there,” she said, referencing guided hikes to Hood Mountain, workforce training and people voluntarily seeking treatment for substance abuse issues.