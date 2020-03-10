Rohnert Park man who died in Sonoma County Jail booking area ID’d

A man who died at the Sonoma County Jail over the weekend after experiencing an unspecified medical emergency was identified as a 59-year-old Rohnert Park man, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Douglas Thoreson was arrested by two Rohnert Park officers late Friday night on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation. Correctional staff were conducting a medical evaluation of Thoreson before booking him into the jail when he experienced the emergency. He was pronounced dead at the jail at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have not specified the type of medical emergency Thoreson was experiencing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the in-custody death under a protocol for critical incidents involving Sonoma County law enforcement. Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Marincik said Monday that he has not yet received an update on the investigation.

Thoreson was the second man to die in custody within about a week in the county. Sonoma County Jail inmate Salvador Jimenez, 56, of Santa Rosa was taken to Memorial Hospital at the end of February to receive treatment for a preexisting medical condition. He was pronounced dead March 1 at the hospital.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.