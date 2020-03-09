Rohnert Park man arrested on suspicion of 2016 murder of Cotati teen

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that they arrested a Rohnert Park man on suspicion of the 2016 killing of Cotati teen Kirk Kimberly, who was found buried in a shallow grave on the Sonoma State University campus.

Daniel Carrillo, 20, of Rohnert Park was booked into Sonoma County Jail Feb. 28. He remains in custody at the main jail, and records show he also is facing unspecified crimes in juvenile court.

Kimberly, 18, was reported missing Oct. 17, 2016 to Cotati police by his family. His whereabouts remained unknown until Nov. 3, 2016, when a university landscaper found a body buried face down in a shallow grave in a secluded area near the Green Music Center.

Kimberly had been stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy.

Born in Santa Rosa in 1998, Kimberly was an only child, grew up in Cotati and attended schools in nearby Rohnert Park. He practiced jiu jitsu.

Authorities Monday released no information about Carrillo or his connection to Kimberly.

