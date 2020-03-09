Subscribe

Rohnert Park man arrested on suspicion of 2016 murder of Cotati teen

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2020, 10:29AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that they arrested a Rohnert Park man on suspicion of the 2016 killing of Cotati teen Kirk Kimberly, who was found buried in a shallow grave on the Sonoma State University campus.

Daniel Carrillo, 20, of Rohnert Park was booked into Sonoma County Jail Feb. 28. He remains in custody at the main jail, and records show he also is facing unspecified crimes in juvenile court.

Kimberly, 18, was reported missing Oct. 17, 2016 to Cotati police by his family. His whereabouts remained unknown until Nov. 3, 2016, when a university landscaper found a body buried face down in a shallow grave in a secluded area near the Green Music Center.

Kimberly had been stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy.

Born in Santa Rosa in 1998, Kimberly was an only child, grew up in Cotati and attended schools in nearby Rohnert Park. He practiced jiu jitsu.

Authorities Monday released no information about Carrillo or his connection to Kimberly.

Check back for details about this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine