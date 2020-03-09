Grand Princess cruise ship docks in Oakland, passengers unloaded amid coronavirus quarantine

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying nearly two dozen people who have tested positive for coronavirus arrived at the Port of Oakland about noon Monday with plans to move the sickest individuals to area hospitals and shift California residents without clear symptoms to nearby military facilities for testing and quarantine.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on Monday provided greater detail about the two- to three-day plan for disembarkation, a herculean effort to offload 2,421 passengers, including 962 Californians, via plane and automobile without infecting others in the Bay Area. That group includes at least one North Bay family — seven relatives from Santa Rosa who were bound for Hawaii on the Grand Princess before it was called back and held about 10 miles off the coast.

The plan, first announced Saturday evening and updated via a Sunday afternoon Newsom press conference, is being executed on an 11-acre Port of Oakland site known as the Outer Harbor.

As the ship slowly passed under the Golden Gate Bridge, into San Francisco Bay, it was surrounded by a phalanx of boats, and news helicopters circled overhead.

As it docks, priority is being given to the sickest of the 21 people who have so far tested positive for coronavirus. The 962 Californians aboard will be given second priority, with emergency officials planning to move state residents to Travis Air Force Base or Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for testing and a 14-day quarantine, according to a Monday news release from the Office of Emergency Services.

The 1,113 crew members are then set to guide the ship out of the bay and self-quarantine aboard the vessel for 14 days.

