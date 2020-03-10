Santa Rosa school board to discuss teacher cuts to help close $13 million deficit

Santa Rosa’s school district this week could cut more than two dozen teacher jobs, a move meant to help close a nearly $13 million deficit and which would amount to the largest single round of downsizing since 2016.

The school board is slated to vote Wednesday on a proposal to either reduce or cut nearly 26 full-time positions as the district continues to grapple with a chronic financial shortfall stemming from declining student enrollment and drops in state funding.

Projections show Santa Rosa City Schools stands to lose more than 9% of its student population between 2015 and 2021, an outlook with dire budget implications that mirrors the struggles of many other districts statewide.

The latest proposal comes after trustees last month authorized $10.7 million in cuts by eliminating 13 vacant positions and reducing other operating costs. Slashing this week the equivalent of 25.6 full-time jobs, including one administrative post, would provide an estimated $2.2 million in savings, according to the district.

“Sadly, we’re in no different situation than the majority of school districts across California and the nation,” said Stacy Spector, associate superintendent of human resources for Santa Rosa City Schools. “Fair and equal funding for public education does not occur to meet the needs of the students.”

If approved, the additional job cuts would add to a growing sum for Santa Rosa schools since 2016, amounting to 80 certified educator posts, according to a district report. Fifty positions were eliminated in 2019 alone. The reduction is much higher after factoring in attrition and the loss of new, probationary instructors whose contracts were not renewed, said Will Lyon, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association.

Overall, the district employs 1,600 teachers and staff, with an annual general fund budget of $185 million.

Since many of the proposed 26 job cuts are spread across a greater number of positions or tied to course offerings slated for elimination, it was not immediately clear how many employees would be affected, Spector said.

Almost half of the proposed cuts affect elementary school employees, highlighting the city’s woes attracting and retaining young families into its boundaries and eventually its public schools.

Middle and high school support posts and teaching jobs in English, arts and world language at the middle and high school level also are on the chopping block.

Any resulting layoffs in affected posts would likely be conducted based on seniority.

Educators typically have turned to the job market once notified, said Lyon, the union president. By law, the district has to notify employees by Sunday.

“We definitely are going to lose some early career educators,” Lyon said. “It’s sad they have to deal with it and sad we’re going to lose good teachers over it.”

The board’s budget reductions last month were part of a long-term plan to help stabilize the district’s budget. Without more cuts, however, Santa Rosa can’t meet all of its financial obligations through 2021-22.

Laurie Fong, the school board president, said the district needs to be compassionate with employees affected by the downsizing. The former Montgomery High School principal has delivered that message and, earlier in her career as a teacher, been on the receiving end.

“You value the person, you hate the system and you explain it to them that way,” Fong said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.