Blood centers face donation deficit due to coronavirus fears

Coronavirus fears and prevention measures have led several Bay Area companies to cancel their blood drives, resulting in a deficit of several hundred units of blood.

In the Greater Bay Area, seven company-sponsored blood drives organized by Vitalant blood centers have been canceled since last week. The projected loss is estimated at 314 units of blood, said Kent Corley, a Vitalant spokesman in Santa Rosa.

On Monday, Vitalant, formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific, urged individuals locally and nationally to help make up for shortage resulting from canceled blood drives. Company-sponsored blood drives are a convenient way for people to donate blood and usually net 40 to 50 units of blood per drive, Corley said.

“They really are critically important,” he said. “People just find it hard to donate on their own.”

Corley said all of Vitalant’s blood drives and blood centers are staffed with healthy staff and only accept donations from healthy people.

Vitalant said it is taking strict precautions to ensure the safety of its donations process.

Vitalant is asking people not to donate if they have visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy in the past 28 days. Also, it is not accepting blood from those who have had a novel coronavirus infection or been exposed to someone suspected of having an infection.

Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a statement that the risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is currently low.

Vassallo said that because of the nature of the coronavirus, it is highly unlikely it can be transmitted through blood transfusions. Once donated, blood components undergo FDA-mandated testing, Vitalant said.

Healthy people are strongly encouraged to make a blood donation appointment by calling 877-258-4825 or going online to vitalant.org.