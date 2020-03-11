Sonoma County grapples with road tax extension following election losses

One week after a punishing election showed voter support may be dwindling for local tax measures, transportation officials are recasting their pitch to extend a sales tax that funds road and transit upgrades in Sonoma County.

Representatives from the county and each of its nine cities on Tuesday began scaling back plans to ask voters in November to extend — and perhaps even expand — the county’s quarter-cent road maintenance tax.

The 12-member transportation authority board previously explored increasing the tax to a half-cent and removing its expiration date, a plan that would have ensured the tax to fix crumbling roads and broaden bicycle and pedestrian pathways is in place until voters choose to rescind it.

Those plans have now been withdrawn in a bid to increase the chances of success this fall for renewal of Measure M, a 20-year tax approved by voters in 2004. In a straw poll, a majority of the transportation group committed to maintaining the tax at a quarter-cent and backed a fixed term of either 20 or 30 years. The board still must decide how to divvy up spending between roads and more environmentally-focused transportation alternatives.

“I have strong preferences on where I’d like to see these dollars go, but, as a member of this board, my strong preference is that we get it passed,” Santa Rosa City Councilman Chris Rogers said Tuesday. “We all have a responsibility to this community to try to … compromise so that we all get something instead of getting nothing. Let’s be bold, let’s not be reckless.”

Like the current tax, a new measure would require approval from a two-thirds majority of voters to pass. Measure M was the county’s fourth try at such a transportation fund, which narrowly passed with 67.2% of the vote largely on a pledge to complete a third lane along Highway 101.

But supporters of the transportation tax acknowledged being “gun-shy” after seeing another transportation proposal lose by double-digits at the ballot box March 3. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit sought early renewal of its own quarter-cent sales tax, which also required a two-thirds majority, but Measure I received 53% of the vote across Sonoma and Marin counties.

“I’m leery going forward unless our stars align,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, who sits on the boards of SMART and the county transportation authority. “I think voters are starting to perhaps reach some sort of limit on taxes. We’ll see. But we can’t have that happen on this measure. There’s too much at stake.”

Measure I also faced a well-funded opposition campaign, which helped make the polarizing race the most expensive ballot measure in North Bay history at more than $3 million. About $1.8 million of that total was spent by opponents, underscoring the importance of crafting a persuasive message to build public support for future transportation taxes.

“If it’s too difficult to explain to someone in a sound bite, you’re not going to get (voter) attention going long-term to convince them that that’s the way they should go,” Rabbitt said. “Because if there’s opposition, it will lose.”

However, a half-cent countywide fire tax, which faced no opposition but had limited campaigning, appears headed for defeat as well. Measure G, which also requires a two-thirds majority to pass and would exist in perpetuity, stands at 63% support as votes continue to be counted.