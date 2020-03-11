Subscribe

Sonoma County grapples with road tax extension following election losses

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 4:57PM
One week after a punishing election showed voter support may be dwindling for local tax measures, transportation officials are recasting their pitch to extend a sales tax that funds road and transit upgrades in Sonoma County.

Representatives from the county and each of its nine cities on Tuesday began scaling back plans to ask voters in November to extend — and perhaps even expand — the county’s quarter-cent road maintenance tax.

The 12-member transportation authority board previously explored increasing the tax to a half-cent and removing its expiration date, a plan that would have ensured the tax to fix crumbling roads and broaden bicycle and pedestrian pathways is in place until voters choose to rescind it.

Those plans have now been withdrawn in a bid to increase the chances of success this fall for renewal of Measure M, a 20-year tax approved by voters in 2004. In a straw poll, a majority of the transportation group committed to maintaining the tax at a quarter-cent and backed a fixed term of either 20 or 30 years. The board still must decide how to divvy up spending between roads and more environmentally-focused transportation alternatives.

“I have strong preferences on where I’d like to see these dollars go, but, as a member of this board, my strong preference is that we get it passed,” Santa Rosa City Councilman Chris Rogers said Tuesday. “We all have a responsibility to this community to try to … compromise so that we all get something instead of getting nothing. Let’s be bold, let’s not be reckless.”

Like the current tax, a new measure would require approval from a two-thirds majority of voters to pass. Measure M was the county’s fourth try at such a transportation fund, which narrowly passed with 67.2% of the vote largely on a pledge to complete a third lane along Highway 101.

But supporters of the transportation tax acknowledged being “gun-shy” after seeing another transportation proposal lose by double-digits at the ballot box March 3. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit sought early renewal of its own quarter-cent sales tax, which also required a two-thirds majority, but Measure I received 53% of the vote across Sonoma and Marin counties.

“I’m leery going forward unless our stars align,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, who sits on the boards of SMART and the county transportation authority. “I think voters are starting to perhaps reach some sort of limit on taxes. We’ll see. But we can’t have that happen on this measure. There’s too much at stake.”

Measure I also faced a well-funded opposition campaign, which helped make the polarizing race the most expensive ballot measure in North Bay history at more than $3 million. About $1.8 million of that total was spent by opponents, underscoring the importance of crafting a persuasive message to build public support for future transportation taxes.

“If it’s too difficult to explain to someone in a sound bite, you’re not going to get (voter) attention going long-term to convince them that that’s the way they should go,” Rabbitt said. “Because if there’s opposition, it will lose.”

However, a half-cent countywide fire tax, which faced no opposition but had limited campaigning, appears headed for defeat as well. Measure G, which also requires a two-thirds majority to pass and would exist in perpetuity, stands at 63% support as votes continue to be counted.

The transportation board directed staff to come back next month with more specifics about how the new tax money would be spent. The group is trying to please a variety of constituents, including environmentalists who want to see the potential renewal heavily incorporate measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while the county’s business interests prefer more of the annual revenues be spent on road expansions and improvements.

There should be room for both, board members pointed out, since 40% of the prior sales tax went toward the Highway 101 expansion project, and another 5% went to SMART for use as startup funds. Both will be removed from the extension and be repurposed for upgrading local bus service and nearly tripling the amount for building new bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

“Simply due to our success with the Highway 101 project, we’re in a position now to double our spending for roads, bike, (pedestrian) and transit projects without increasing our tax,” said Cotati Councilman Mark Landman. It’s “simply continuing the successful tax. I think it’s possible, because we have something that has benefits for everybody.”

Still, a handful of board members suggested that November may not be the time to ask voters to renew the tax, which expires in April 2025. Marin County was able to pass a half-cent transportation tax extension in 2018, but complicating matters further this election cycle is the state’s pursuit of a 1-cent tax toward transportation in the nine-county region, a measure known as Faster Bay Area.

“We’re in interesting times. There is the possibility that we may be faced in Sonoma County with the Faster measure … and the possibility of the renewal of Measure M,” said Rohnert Park Councilman Jake Mackenzie, who also serves on the regional transportation commission. “Politically, this is obviously going to be a very difficult challenge.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

