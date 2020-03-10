Subscribe

Flights canceled for some SRJC students trying to return home from Italy amid coronavirus fears

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2020, 9:15PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

At least three Santa Rosa Junior College students attempting to leave Italy since their study abroad program ended early have had their flights canceled, after the entire country was placed on lockdown Monday in the hopes of combating the growing threat of the coronavirus.

The college canceled its study abroad program in Florence last week in response to concerns over the spread of the virus in the country, where more than 9,000 people have been afflicted with the virus as of Monday. The goal was to get all 22 SRJC students out of the country by March 11, but students who were supposed to leave that day learned Monday that their flight had been canceled.

Fourteen students in the program — which was composed of four community colleges — were booked on that flight. SRJC heard three of its students had their flights canceled, said spokeswoman Kimberly Starke. The American Institute for Foreign Study, which is making the travel arrangements, told students it would book a new flight and send them the details Tuesday.

“I have a little concern,” said SRJC student Anthony Giampaoli, who was supposed to be on the flight. “(But) they get me out when they get me out. I trust the process.”

Some SRJC students, such as Jacob Eastman, concerned about the virus left the country before the program was canceled. Eastman suspected officials would impose travel bans, and worried that he would get stuck in the country if he didn’t leave soon. He arrived back in the U.S. on Friday, and is now self-quarantined in his family’s RV outside their Bennett Valley home.

“I’m very relieved,” Eastman said. “I’m happy to be home.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine