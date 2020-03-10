WASHINGTON - The incoming White House chief of staff, Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, was among three Republican congressmen who said Monday that they were quarantining themselves because of suspected contact with a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus.

A spokesman, Ben Williamson, said Meadows learned this weekend that he "may have come in contact" with the individual who attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington late last month. Meadows tested negative for the virus and is not displaying symptoms but is remaining home in self-quarantine until Wednesday, Williamson said in a statement.

Trump named Meadows his chief of staff Friday evening, replacing Mick Mulvaney. Williamson's statement did not address whether Meadows physically interacted with Trump since the conference last month.

Two other lawmakers also said Monday that they had contact with the same individual at CPAC - both of whom later interacted with the president.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., rode with Trump on Air Force One as he flew from Florida to Washington on Monday. He said he had no symptoms but was awaiting the results of tests.

In an interview, Gaetz said he was put into a "closed-up room" on Air Force One after he found out about his exposure to the virus. After the plane landed, Trump "coaxed" him up front before leaving the aircraft. "He was not hyper-cautious about being in the same space that I was in," Gaetz said. "I refused to go into his office; I stood outside the door. I told him he could talk from that distance."

Rep. Douglas Collins, R-Ga., who came in contact with the same carrier of the virus at CPAC, joined Trump during a visit Friday to the Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photos from that day show Collins shaking the president's hand on the tarmac in Georgia.

"While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution," Collins said in a statement.

Concern over Capitol Hill's vulnerability to a coronavirus outbreak exploded Monday as six lawmakers announced that they were quarantining themselves because of contact with confirmed carriers of the pathogen.

None of the six - members of both major parties and both chambers - reported any symptoms of respiratory illness in their public statements, but their proximity to confirmed cases highlighted the risks to members of Congress and their aides as the coronavirus outbreak expands to pandemic proportions.

They travel frequently. They spend their days meeting people, shaking hands and giving hugs. Their workplace is visited by millions each year. And many, including their most senior leaders, are older - a significant risk factor in coronavirus deaths.

Five of the six - Gaetz, Collins, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Meadows - attended the CPAC meeting, one of many public gatherings where lawmakers, aides and other political players are in proximity with potential carriers of the virus.

The sixth lawmaker, Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., said Monday that she met with a person in Washington last week who has since tested positive for the virus and that she would be "working remotely" as a result.

"Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my D.C. staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices," she said.