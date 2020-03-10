Subscribe

Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Santa Rosa

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 11:01AM
Updated 47 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa investigators on Monday arrested a southern Sonoma County resident suspected of locally selling fentanyl from a supply chain linked to cartels funneling the drug through San Francisco and Oakland, police said.

Detectives apprehended the suspect, who was carrying nearly two ounces of the highly potent opioid, around noon near the Santa Rosa Junior College and Santa Rosa High School campuses, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

During a search of the suspect’s home, police seized an additional quarter ounce of fentanyl. In all, authorities recovered 50 grams, or the equivalent of 5,000 doses.

The department is withholding the name of the suspected drug dealer so they can explore additional leads without compromising the investigation, Boettger said.

The suspect is accused possessing narcotics and possessing narcotics with the intent to sell on school grounds. Although Boettger said the arrestee “was not selling on campus at all.”

Detectives initially received information about the suspect in February and developed an understanding of their habits before going forward with an arrest, Boettger said. He declined to comment if the suspect was a student.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named the synthetic painkiller as the deadliest drug in the U.S. Overdose-related deaths skyrocketed more than 1,000% between 2011 and 2016, climbing to 18,335, according to the CDC.

Given the prevalence of fentanyl, Boettger said local authorities pursue distributors “as hard and fast as we can” to get it off the street.

“It’s a person who is bringing in fentanyl and distributing it in our communities,” Boettger said. “We know the effects and how dangerous it is. That’s why when we investigative we try to take the next step up, always.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine