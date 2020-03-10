Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa investigators on Monday arrested a southern Sonoma County resident suspected of locally selling fentanyl from a supply chain linked to cartels funneling the drug through San Francisco and Oakland, police said.

Detectives apprehended the suspect, who was carrying nearly two ounces of the highly potent opioid, around noon near the Santa Rosa Junior College and Santa Rosa High School campuses, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

During a search of the suspect’s home, police seized an additional quarter ounce of fentanyl. In all, authorities recovered 50 grams, or the equivalent of 5,000 doses.

The department is withholding the name of the suspected drug dealer so they can explore additional leads without compromising the investigation, Boettger said.

The suspect is accused possessing narcotics and possessing narcotics with the intent to sell on school grounds. Although Boettger said the arrestee “was not selling on campus at all.”

Detectives initially received information about the suspect in February and developed an understanding of their habits before going forward with an arrest, Boettger said. He declined to comment if the suspect was a student.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named the synthetic painkiller as the deadliest drug in the U.S. Overdose-related deaths skyrocketed more than 1,000% between 2011 and 2016, climbing to 18,335, according to the CDC.

Given the prevalence of fentanyl, Boettger said local authorities pursue distributors “as hard and fast as we can” to get it off the street.

“It’s a person who is bringing in fentanyl and distributing it in our communities,” Boettger said. “We know the effects and how dangerous it is. That’s why when we investigative we try to take the next step up, always.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.