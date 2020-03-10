Subscribe

Coronavirus cases in California rise to 133: Here is what you need to know

COLLEEN SHALBY, RONG-GONG LIN II
LOS ANGELES TIMES
March 10, 2020, 8:21AM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The number of people in California with the coronavirus increased to 133 cases Monday as the impact continued to ripple across the state.

The toll included the state's second confirmed death, a woman in her 60s in Santa Clara County. Last week, a man in Placer County who had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship also died.

Oakland became the center of the California fight, as officials took passengers off the boat and sent them to regional medical facilities or quarantine at state military bases.

Overview

133: Positive cases

21: On Grand Princess, which docked in Oakland

24: Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

109: Cases not related to repatriation flights

44 Travel-related

28 Person to person

19 Community transmission

18 Under investigation

10,300+: People self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through San Francisco International Airportor Los Angeles International Airport

New developments

EDUCATION: UC Berkeley announced Monday it will suspend most in-person classes starting Tuesday. Stanford University announced online classes last week. USC is testing online classes this week. Northern California's largest school district, in Sacramento County, remains closed this week.

GRAND PRINCESS: The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Oakland on Monday, transporting thousands of passengers who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine zones. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she was satisfied with the safety measures being taken by state and federal officials for port workers, local emergency crews and the surrounding community.

NEW CASES: Los Angeles County health officials confirmed two new coronavirus cases, one of which may be the county's first case of "community spread" of the illness, meaning the person had neither recently traveled nor had been in contact with another confirmed case of the virus. In Santa Clara County, a woman who had been hospitalized for several weeks died at El Camino Hospital on Monday morning. She was the third COVID-19 patient in the county and was its first case of suspected community spread.

