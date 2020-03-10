Coronavirus prevention: 10 awesome songs to sing while you wash your hands

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing is one of the best ways people can protect themselves. After using the bathroom, touching your face or sneezing and before eating, scrub with soap and water for 20 seconds — or about the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

"There are some studies that have shown us that the amount of microbes on your hands is reduced more when you wash your hands for longer," says Janet Baseman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health. The detergent in soap removes microbes from your hands, and the longer you scrub the more microbes it can remove, she says.

But if the coronavirus sticks around for a while (as it's expected to), and "Happy Birthday" becomes an irritable earworm rather a helpful handwashing tune, try mixing it up. Here are the choruses of 10 songs that take about 20 seconds to sing while you scrub.

Prince, "Raspberry Beret"

This 1985 Prince classic about young romance and thrift-shop fashion turns out to have a great tempo to clean your hands to.

Handwashing chorus: "She wore a raspberry beret / The kind you find in a secondhand store / Raspberry beret / And if it was warm she wouldn't wear much more / Raspberry beret / I think I love her"

Beyoncé, "Love on Top"

At the end of "Love on Top," Beyoncé demonstrates her legendary range by belting the chorus four times in increasingly high keys. You only have to sing the chorus once, in the key of your choice, to time 20 seconds of handwashing.

Handwashing chorus: "Baby it's you / You're the one I love / You're the one I need / You're the only one I see / Come on baby it's you / You're the one that gives your all / You're the one I can always call / When I need to make everything stop / Finally you put my love on top"

Dolly Parton, "Jolene"

Dolly is having a moment. With her Netflix series "Heartstrings" and the hit podcast "Dolly Parton's America," her classic country song "Jolene" has filled the airwaves, and it could bolster hygiene as well.

Handwashing chrous: "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you please don't take my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Please don't take him just because you can"

Toto, "Africa"

The beloved 1981 song by Toto has taken on a new life on the internet in recent years, inspiring praise, memes and piano tutorials. It could inspire people to wash their hands too.

Handwashing chrous: "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you / There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do / I bless the rains down in Africa / Gonna take some time to do the things we never had"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Last year, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" became the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 by a solo female rapper. With its roughly 20-second chorus, it may have blown up just in time to become 2020's handwashing soundtrack.

Handwashing chorus: "Why men great 'til they gotta be great? / Don't text me, tell it straight to my face / Best friend sat me down in the salon chair / Shampoo press, get you out of my hair / Fresh photos with the bomb lighting / New man on the Minnesota Vikings / Truth hurts, needed something more exciting / Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay"