Santa Rosa makes it easier for unhappy homeowners to sever ties with builders

On a mid-February afternoon, people driving along Camino Del Prado in Coffey Park witnessed a curious sight.

Bea Caldwell, 66, was picketing in front of an unfinished home in the Santa Rosa neighborhood devastated by the October 2017 Tubbs fire. Inside the structure, construction workers went about their jobs.

Stooped from four back surgeries, Caldwell held her cane in one hand and a placard in the other, a sign criticizing Scott Gabaldon Construction, whose workers were on the job site, even though the company’s license recently had been suspended by the California Contractors State License Board.

She and her husband, Keith, had a litany of complaints against Gabaldon, including long delays, poor construction and overbilling on their Coffey Park home, a few blocks away. Underlined in the upper left corner of her sign was the word “HELP.”

Help was, in fact, on the way. On March 6, the city of Santa Rosa announced a new approach that will enable disgruntled property owners like the Caldwells to sever ties with their contractor and — more important — to reclaim the building permit for their home. The Caldwells are now in the process of wresting back their permit.

“Here’s the thing: I didn’t know it was suspended at the time,” said Gabaldon, whose contractor’s license has been suspended three times, and who’s paid $9,250 in fines to the state since 2015 for violations including failure to pay workers compensation and working with an expired license. Upon learning his license was suspended in February, he said, “I took care of it in four days.”

Keith Caldwell has a different recollection. After discovering his builder lacked a valid license, he called Gabaldon to express concerns.

“I can still work on your house,” he recalled Gabaldon telling him. “I just can’t take on any new work.”

When Jesse Oswald, chief building officer for Santa Rosa, announced the new policy at a meeting last week of the North Coast Builders Exchange, he got zero pushback. Most contractors “are as disgusted by the bad actors as the rest of the community,” said Keith Woods, CEO of the exchange. “They don’t like that it gives them a bad name.”

Before construction on a new home can begin, the property owner or contractor must apply for a building permit. If, as is usually the case, the contractor goes to city hall, pays for the permit and picks it up, that builder then owns the permit.

This can become a thorny problem down the road, if the homeowner becomes dissatisfied, and seeks to fire a builder. By refusing to release the permit — by holding it hostage, as some unhappy Coffey Park clients have accused contractors of doing — the builder can make it very difficult to relinquish it.

The city’s new stance on this issue reverses a longtime policy.

Pressured by increasingly desperate homeowners, the city recently consulted an outside law firm. Last week, Santa Rosa’s legal team changed its tune, concluding that city building officials can cancel an existing building permit and reissue a new one at a homeowner’s request.

“Under state law, building permits are ultimately issued for the benefit of property owners, not the contractors,” said Jeff Berk, chief assistant city attorney.