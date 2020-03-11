No new Sonoma County coronavirus infections as testing expands

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text “COVID19” to 211211 for coronavirus information.

• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Though there is still no evidence of community spread of the new coronavirus in Sonoma County, local health officials on Tuesday publicly outlined an aggressive campaign against the pandemic that includes more local testing, targeted tracking at hospital emergency departments and a recommendation that organizers of public events for vulnerable populations consider cancellation.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for the first time, Dr. Sundari R. Mase, the county’s new interim health officer, said the virus is difficult to track because so little is known about it and because many who become infected do not show any symptoms.

“I suspect there are probably more infections that we’re not picking up because they’re not creating a lot of havoc,” Mase told supervisors.

Her presentation was part of a public health update that addressed the latest details on the county’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Since Saturday, when the county began local testing, some 29 people have been tested, with all resulting negative for the virus.

Officials said local testing for coronavirus has shifted to the county’s lab, bypassing federal and state sites, and therefore speeding the process to a 24-hour turnaround.

The county’s three confirmed cases of coronavirus infection involved people who were hospitalized late in February or early this month before local testing began. That trio includes one person at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital who remains in critical but stable condition, according to a hospital source.

That person and another local patient were both Grand Princess passengers on a round-trip voyage to Mexico that returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21. The county’s first confirmed patient was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was flown from Japan to Travis Air Force Base and then transferred to a local hospital.

At a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced there were 157 positive coronavirus cases across the state.

Newsom said there were 18 state labs processing coronavirus tests as well as two hospitals and a facility run by Quest Diagnostics, a private testing company. A 19th state lab and two additional Quest facilities would soon be able to do tests of their own, he said, noting that Quest alone would be able to process more than 5,000 tests a day.

“Testing is top of mind in the state of California,” Newsom said.

Newsom expressed a willingness to defer to local public health authorities to make the best decisions for their individual communities rather than promulgating a top-down coronavirus response from Sacramento.

He said he thought Santa Clara County’s ban on large public events was “wise” and expected similar advisories in other counties. He expressed general support for social distancing measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading from person to person in communities.

Mase, who was confirmed by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday as the county’s interim health officer, said that because no evidence of community transmission existed locally, there were no such bans implemented in Sonoma County. However, she said it might be wise for event organizers to cancel some events that draw older residents, as well as those who are medically vulnerable.

Meanwhile, more Sonoma County residents aboard the virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship that docked Monday in Oakland reported disembarking on Tuesday.