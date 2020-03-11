Subscribe

Rohnert Park police close sex assault case after determining no suspect exists

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 8:59PM
Rohnert Park authorities announced Monday that they have closed an investigation into a reported kidnapping and sexual assault at Benicia Park, after determining that no threat existed to the community.

A person under the age of 15 previously told Rohnert Park police that they had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Feb. 27 at the park. A few days later, authorities shared a description of the suspect with the public, asking for help identifying the individual. But Aaron Johnson, deputy chief of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that police closed the investigation because they don’t believe that there is a suspect.

Johnson declined to specify what in the investigation led authorities to that determination, though he said that interviews with the reported victim and other witnesses played a role in that.

“Had we thought there was credibility to it, we wouldn’t have closed it,” Johnson said of the case. “We don’t believe that all the facts lined up.”

“We wanted our community to know if they were worried about going to the park that they were fine — they were safe to go,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

