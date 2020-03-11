Homeless man arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa

A homeless Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling fentanyl in the city, police said.

Detectives learned in February of a fentanyl drug dealer operating in Santa Rosa, and identified 31-year-old Anthony Frye as a suspect, police said. They later learned that Frye was staying at the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue.

On Tuesday, detectives found Frye and 26-year-old Danelle Compton, also a homeless Santa Rosa resident, in northwest Santa Rosa near the Motel 6. At the time, Frye was smoking what appeared to be fentanyl on a sidewalk near a local restaurant, police said. Officers detained both suspects.

In officers’ search of Frye, they found 11 zip lock baggies, each of which contained suspected fentanyl and small square pieces of tin foil, commonly used to smoke the substance. Compton also had a baggie of suspected fentanyl on her, police said. The total weight of all the baggies found on the two suspects was more than 20 grams, which can produce up to 2,000 street doses.

Officers searched the motel room Frye where was staying and found more items indicative of drug sales, including a digital scale t covered in suspected fentanyl residue.

Frye was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale, and Compton was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs.

Frye’s arrest was the second in Santa Rosa of a suspected fentanyl dealer in two days. In the Monday arrest, a man whose name was withheld by investigators was detained near the Santa Rosa Junior College. Later, up to 5,000 street doses were found at his home. No link was reported between the series of arrests.

