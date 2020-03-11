3 homeless shelter sites identified in Santa Rosa, emergency trailers to be deployed

A temporary sanctioned outdoor homeless shelter near Oakmont in eastern Santa Rosa will blow past its deadline for removal as Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday eyed for greater study three potential replacement sites elsewhere in the city.

Supervisors also directed staff to deploy 10 emergency trailers at RV hookups at the fairgrounds immediately, expressing worry that keeping the state-provided resources parked on the sidelines during the ongoing homelessness crisis would be embarrassing after top officials pleaded with the governor’s office for help.

“It needs to happen,” said Supervisor James Gore, who contacted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to help secure the trailers. “If we … advocate hard for those trailers, and we leave them, we’ll have egg on our face. We told them we would deploy within 45-60 days. If we don’t put the resources to bear, egg should be on our face.”

The trailers could serve up to 60 people total, matching the capacity of the county-funded, temporary shelters at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center campus in east Santa Rosa and inching the county closer to late December promises to house up to 140 people living on the street.

Supervisors tabbed property along Chanate Road in northeastern Santa Rosa, a parking lot at county headquarters in north Santa Rosa and a spot at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds near the Highway 12 and Highway 101 interchange. They’ll seek more information from staff by April 7 on costs and potential timelines before selecting two of the sites to house about 80 people.

The decisions Tuesday mark a continuation of months of discussion surrounding the homelessness crisis in Sonoma County that reached a public crescendo last winter amid growth of the historically large homeless encampment along a 2-mile stretch of the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

Two days before Christmas, supervisors declared an emergency and voted to inject $11.63 million into public health and housing efforts that would eventually lead to the clearance and cleanup of the 250-plus person Joe Rodota Trail camp, the setup of the Los Guilicos temporary encampment and the purchase of two properties.

County officials planned in December to serve 140 people by the end of March, with a temporary camp, newly purchased homes and rental units.

But more than two months later, the county has gone more than $1 million over budget. As a result, officials have aborted plans to buy more shared housing, and officials don’t know where the money will come from to build more permanent shelters based on the Los Guilicos model.

During the public comment period, one resident questioned how the board could describe the work as a success, given the cost and few people served, calling it “a failure that was fast-tracked without foresight.”

And county officials still don’t know how they’ll fund two more indoor/outdoor shelters, estimated to cost $7.6 million apiece to set up and operate for a year.

“We have yet to have a conversation about where the funding is coming from,” Gorin said, adding that she knew the Los Guilicos location that she voted against in her east county district would be an expensive undertaking.

Supervisors see the Chanate Hall site off of Cobblestone Drive as the top choice for a 40-person, indoor-outdoor shelter, saying the parking lots could easily host some of the 64-square-foot huts the county bought for the Los Guilicos shelter.