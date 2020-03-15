Lakeport’s Ratto’s Uniques & Antiques ‘like walking through grandma’s house’

If you want to make a day trip out of it, here is a selection of other downtown Lakeport highlights:

In addition to her main store in Lakeport, Angela Ratto sells antiques and second-hand items in two other locations. Here is where to find her merchandise.

On the west shore of Clear Lake, Lakeport’s historic downtown boasts plenty of old-school charm, with a variety of restaurants, bars, shops and boutiques, as well as an art gallery, a performing arts center, a museum and a wine tasting room, all within easy walking distance of each other.

In the heart of it all, though is Ratto’s Uniques and Antiques, a 4,500-square-foot indoor mall on South Main Street that offers a chance to plunge into bygone eras, with a large assortment of antiques, collectibles and other vintage treasures, many of them one-of-a-kind.

Angela Ratto, 58, has always had an eye for quality and a deep appreciation for old stuff. In high school, it was the purchase of a vintage 1950s necklace at a flea market that initially piqued her interest in antiques and collectibles.

In her store, you’ll find items ranging from $5 such as linens, scarves, polished stones, records and glassware to $12,000 for a 140-year old English-made desk from Morant & Co., furniture makers for the Queen of England.

A 1940s sectional couch with the original upholstery in mint condition recently sold for $895. Lace tablecloths start at $14. Shoppers can also find a selection of dishes and decorative glass, including orange carnival glass, as well as a number of of mid-century and Victorian items.

“Scavenging is in my blood,” she laughs. “I probably have to credit my great grandfather for this. He was a 40-year member of the Scavengers Protective Association in San Francisco when he worked for the Golden Gate Garbage Company.”

Ratto says she doesn’t just sell merchandise, she sells memories. This was especially evident after wildfires when people would come into the store while furnishing their new homes and starting to rebuild their lives. They were looking for something — no matter how small — that reminded them of an item they had lost.

“For many, it was like walking through grandma’s house. Most found it to be a fun experience that gave them comfort and brought back fond memories of days gone by.”

About 10 years ago, Ratto used money from the sale of a dry-cleaning business she had purchased from her parents to open her first antique store. For a couple of years, she also had a store in Cloverdale.

“I had this idea that ‘if you build it, they will come.’ At one point I had agreed to rent a 3,000-square-foot retail store, and although I had this great concept of what I wanted to do, I had no inventory,” she recalls.

Undeterred, she not only rented the space, she found the merchandise to fill it, and Lakeport Antiques & Art was very successful until she closed it six years later.

Her love of textiles — no doubt gleaned from her years in the dry cleaning business — fanned her interest in vintage clothing. She usually has a nice selection on hand, including hats, purses and shoes.

“My long-range plan was always to open an antique store when I retired. As it turned out, I was lucky enough to do this a little bit ahead of schedule. Now my goal is to turn Lakeport into an antiques destination.”