Five teens hospitalized after Highway 116 crash near Monte Rio

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 8:19AM
Five teens were transported to the hospital, including one person by helicopter, with a range of minor to major injuries after two vehicles crashed on Highway 116 near Monte Rio Tuesday night.

A Jeep carrying five people westbound on the forested highway along the Russian River collided with a Honda making a left turn from Austin Creek Road shortly after 6 p.m.

The front end of the Honda was taken off by the Jeep, which ended up in an embankment, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

One person was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Four others were also hospitalized, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Baxman said.

Two people were in the Honda, he said. All of the patients that were transported to area hospitals were between 16 and 19 years old, Baxman said.

The road was completely shut down for nearly an hour.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. It was unclear Tuesday night if drugs or alcohol were a factor, Baxman said.

This story will be updated.

Staff Writer Chantelle Lee contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

