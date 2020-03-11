WASHINGTON — At the Pentagon, top military brass have been begun “social distancing" to avoid spreading disease. At the Capitol, legislators have been encouraged to forgo hand shakes and flash the “Star Trek” Vulcan greeting instead.

But at the White House, President Donald Trump is flouting his own government's advice on how to stay safe. He continues to shake hands with supporters and visitors, hold large events and minimize the threat posed by a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 115,000 people and killed over 4,000 worldwide.

Public health officials said Trump was sending the wrong message with his behavior and potentially putting the public at risk by sowing confusion and undermining efforts to keep people safe, especially if the situation grows worse.

“I think it's beholden upon our leaders to follow the public health recommendations that the CDC, the government, public health are recommending and to emulate those practices," said Dr. Jason Farley, a nurse epidemiologist and professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. He said that it sends “mixed messaging to the public” when recommendations aren't heeded.

When it comes to Trump, he added, “There’s nothing special about being the president of the United States that protects you from a virus like this unless you're following the practices recommended for every 70-year-old."

Trump has repeatedly played down the risk, both to the public and himself, even as he claims that his administration is “taking this unbelievably seriously.”

“It will go away. Just stay calm," Trump told reporters Tuesday. “Everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. But be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen."

When it comes to Trump's continued glad-handing, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that's unlikely to change despite going against the administration's “broad recommendation” for other Americans.

“In our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand," he said. “And I expect the president will continue to do that. I'll continue to do it."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.

Trump, at 73, is considered at higher risk, although his press secretary said Monday he "remains in excellent health.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges those at higher risk of getting the virus to take "everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others,” avoid crowds, handshaking and nonessential air travel.

“During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed,” the CDC writes.

Overall, the CDC has suggested that workplaces encourage employees to stop shaking hands, use videoconferences for meetings when possible and hold meetings in well-ventilated spaces if meetings are necessary.

That hasn't happened at the White House, where Trump, a self-professed “germophobe," sat shoulder-to-shoulder Tuesday with aides and health insurance executives, traveled to Capitol Hill for a Senate lunch and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a well-attended ceremony, where he also shook hands with those in the front row.

On Monday, Trump was spotted shaking hands with supporters on a tarmac in Florida. And on Thursday, he's set to travel to the West Coast, where he'll attend fundraisers and the annual gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.