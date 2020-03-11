Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary celebration postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary celebration originally slated for April 4 is being rescheduled for some time later this year amid coronavirus concerns, according to a news release from the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

Organizers opted to postpone the event following the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order to reschedule or cancel large gatherings at city-owned property until at least March 20.

The event's new date, which has yet to be announced, will include the same attractions, including a 150-foot ferris wheel.

“The 150th Anniversary of Golden Gate Park is an exciting milestone for our City, but it is important that we follow public health recommendations and postpone the community celebration at this time,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating Golden Gate Park later this year.”

Golden Gate Park remains open to the public.

