SSU murder suspect makes first court appearance since being named by police

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 6:51PM
March 11, 2020, 6:51PM

A Rohnert Park man who was 16 when prosecutors say he killed a high school classmate and buried his body on the campus of Sonoma State University should be tried as an juvenile, his defense attorney said Wednesday.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Daniel Carrillo, 20, should stand trial as an adult, a determination they made after weighing the charges filed against him and his prior criminal history, among other considerations, Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said in an email Wednesday.

The final decision will rest with Sonoma County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Gnoss, who is overseeing the case in the juvenile court. Richard Freeman, Carrillo’s attorney, said a transfer to the adult court could have significant impact on his client if he’s convicted there versus in the juvenile equivalent, where rehabilitation takes precedence over punishment.

Gnoss ordered county probation officers to begin compiling a report with information about Carrillo that will help guide his decision during a hearing Wednesday morning, Carrillo’s first since authorities named him on Monday as their prime suspect in the October 2016 murder of Cotati resident Kirk Kimberly, 18.

Carrillo, who was arrested Feb. 28 on suspicion of Kimberly’s murder ahead of his impending release from Sonoma County Juvenile Hall for an unrelated case, was brought from the adult to the juvenile court to attend the hearing.

His age requires that he be housed at the Sonoma County Jail, though the recent criminal case was playing out in the county’s juvenile court because Carrillo was 16 at the time of Kimberly’s death, Freeman said.

“When the prosecution asks for a fitness hearing the case is referred to the juvenile probation department,” Staebell said, adding that the report will include an opinion on whether the case should be transferred to adult court. “That report will be a tool for the court to consider at the transfer hearing.”

Carrillo gave a small nod at his parents and sister as he entered the courtroom Wednesday morning dressed in a blue prison uniform that marked him as a Sonoma County Jail inmate. The family, through Freeman, declined to speak to a reporter, as did Kimberly’s parents, who also attended Wednesday’s hearing. Carrillo remained silent throughout most of the hearing, responding with “Yes, your honor” on two occasions when Gnoss asked him questions about his case.

Gnoss delayed a plea entry scheduled for Wednesday morning until April 16, when he may schedule an additional hearing to decide whether Carrillo’s case plays out in juvenile or adult court, he said. The probation report will include information gathered from interviews with Carrillo and his family, he said.

While the charges, how the law interprets them and the mechanics of a trial would remain the same regardless of which courthouse hears the case, Freeman said he preferred the case to stay in juvenile court because the consequences of an conviction in adult court could be much greater.

There are no juries in juvenile court, where a judge determines whether there’s a conviction, he said. Juvenile convicts remain in detention facilities with other young people, and their time behind bars is driven by a focus on rehabilitation. Juvenile correction officials can only keep offenders until they’re about 25 years old.

“I don’t think he’s connected with the commission of the crimes, so I would prefer that he not be charged with crimes as an adult that have more serious consequences,” Freeman said. “As an adult he faces more significant potential consequences if he’s convicted.”

Because of the seriousness of the crime, the case would remain open even if it continues in juvenile court, where public access to hearings is cut off in most other matters, Freeman added. Even if he is tried as an adult, Carrillo will not be eligible for the death penalty if he’s convicted because of his age at the time of the killing, Freeman said.

Wednesday’s hearing stems from an investigation that began Nov. 2, 2016, when a Sonoma State University landscaper found Kimberly’s body in a shallow grave near the campus’ Green Music Center parking lot. The discovery was made two weeks after Kimberly’s mother last saw him leave their home on his bicycle headed for what he told her was a visit with a friend.

Carrillo, who attended Rancho Cotate High School with Kimberly, was accused of stabbing Kimberly in a secluded, brush covered section of the campus and stealing the white mountain bike Kimberly was last seen riding. The criminal charges include a number of enhancements.

After more than three years of investigation, Carrillo was arrested late last month as he awaited his release from Sonoma County’s juvenile hall for an unrelated felony assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

Gnoss ordered Carrillo to remain in custody at the Sonoma County Jail during Wednesday’s hearing, an decision Freeman said he did not object to.

Staebell declined to provide additional information about the conviction because it involved a juvenile case. Freeman said he had no information about the prior case, but added that Carrillo’s arrest came as a shock to both he and his family.

“In the anticipation of his release was when he was told of the criminal charges against him,” Freeman said. “That’s not what he came home for. (It was) a lot of shock and disappointment.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

