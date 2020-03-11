Washington state bans large gatherings amid rising coronavirus deaths

Washington state's governor announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area Wednesday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state where at least 24 people have died.

The directive from Gov. Jay Inslee encompasses 4 million people and does not affect workplaces or classrooms but applies to such events as Seattle Mariners baseball games. It was not immediately clear whether that means the team will play it home games in an empty stadium, as soccer teams in Europe are doing.

Washington is the home of the biggest cluster of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Nineteen of them have been linked to a single suburban Seattle nursing home, and authorities in Seattle's King County have said the virus has spread to at least 10 such facilities. The elderly and the sick are especially vulnerable to the disease.

“This is not just your ordinary flu,” Inslee said. “This demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat.”

The order, which will remain in effect through at least the end of the month, came as political leaders around the country scrambled to ban or discourage public gatherings, a rapidly expanding list of universities moved their classes online, and the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned that the worst is yet to come.

With cases in the U.S. topping 1,000 and the number of deaths climbing to 31, lawmakers and health officials set up containment zones and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. The outbreak has spread to more than half the states, with Arkansas and New Mexico reporting their first cases of the virus.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, declared the virus a pandemic, or a serious, global outbreak, noting that the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold over the past two weeks. Designating the crisis a pandemic is the WHO's way of putting countries on notice to take more aggressive action against the virus, which has infected over 120,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 4,400.

San Francisco officials advised people to cancel events of 50 or more and banned non-essential gatherings of 50 or more people at City Hall, convention center, performing arts centers and several other city-owned facilities for the next two weeks. Californiaa's Santa Clara County, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, prohibited all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged churches across the state to cancel services.

“I don't believe that whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith," he said. “I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other and we should do that."

Schools and houses of worship were shuttered in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle, epicenter of the nation's biggest known cluster of cases, with over 100. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intends to send the National Guard to help scrub public spaces and deliver food, though no troops appeared to be in place Wednesday morning.

"Bottom line, it's going to get worse," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Capitol Hill.

As for how much worse, Fauci said that would depend on the ability of the U.S. to curtail the influx of travelers carrying the disease and state and community efforts to contain the outbreak. He said if mild cases of the virus are counted, the mortality rate is probably about 1 percent — “roughly 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”