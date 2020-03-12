Smith: In virus age, loving thy neighbors while acting like they’re radioactive

Slightly awkward moment.

I encountered a guy familiar to me as folks were greeting and consoling one another just before the Feb. 28 funeral for Sonoma County criminal defense lawyer Steve Turer, a tiger inside the courtroom, a pussycat outside.

This fellow mourner/celebrant and I know each other fairly well, so I moved in for a traditional man hug. I confess that I sensed at once it would not be consensual.

The guy’s back stiffened and he did not raise his arms as you normally would for a counter hug. But I had initiated a prehug approach and, built more like a tanker than a speedboat, felt that I could not abort.

With my mind screaming that the man clearly sought to limit person-to-person contact because of the coronavirus, I made the embrace just as short as physics would allow. If the fellow thought to say anything about the unwanted hug, he opted to hold his tongue.

I issued a silent note to self: With a pandemic in the making, ixnay the ugginghay.

I think we’re all struggling a bit with how to conduct ourselves at a time when human touch is widely regarded as verboten, and it yields to the fist or elbow bump or foot shake.

****************************************

TO GREET MEMBERS with an extended hand is second nature to Allie Crumpton of Redwood Credit Union. As of late she’s been training herself not to do it.

But if she welcomes someone to the Santa Rosa branch on north Mendocino Avenue and that person initiates a handshake, Crumpton goes for it.

She said of handshaking in the time of COVID-19, “Some people are bothered by it and some aren’t. I’m not.”

****************************************

KIRK VEALE, a sociable, longtime Sonoma County businessman who’s sealed many a deal with a handshake, is taking a break from the tradition. And from hugging.

“I quit doing the Joe Biden thing,” the ardent Republican said. “I’m now down to a fist-bump and sort of moving toward the leg-shake.”

****************************************

AT COFFEE CATZ in Sebastopol, Keli Meagher said from behind the counter she thinks the media stir the panic that makes many people fearful of a hug or a handshake. Her read of the virus scare: “It’s a call to take better care of ourselves.”

If Meagher meets someone who wants a hug, she hugs.

****************************************

MIKE McGUIRE, the avid people person who represents California’s 2nd District in the state Senate, is following health protocols and has ceased public hugging and handshaking.

“Which, I’ve got to tell you, I hate,” the Healdsburger said. “I love being with people. It’s been a challenge to get used to.”

Having grown up cheering the Oakland A’s, McGuire said, “I’m going old school and bringing back The Bash.” That, of course, was the forearm smack by sluggers Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.

Seriously, though, McGuire said that though he thinks we shouldn’t be shaking or hugging just now, it’s essential that we be talking. Accordingly, he and his staff are hosting regular “tele-town halls” and using social media to spread word of new public health labs, additional testing capacity and other responses to the crisis.

“We have to double our efforts to get information out and make sure folks are feeling safe,” the senator said. “We’ve got to stay in touch.”

Even if we’re not touching.

