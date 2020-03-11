Subscribe

Sonoma County hosts virtual town hall on coronavirus Wednesday night

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 11, 2020, 2:25PM
Sonoma County's top health officer will be answering questions about the coronavirus live during a virtual town hall on Wednesday night.

The event, from 7 to 8 p.m. features Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County interim public health officer, Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County Emergency Management and 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin.

It will be livestreamed starting at 6:50 p.m. on NorCalPublicMedia.org and KRCB's Facebook page. It will also air on FM radio stations 90.9 and 91.1. and on KRCB Channel 22.

The program will be recorded and posted online with Spanish subtitles for Spanish speakers and for English speakers who are unable to watch live.

Submit questions to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org.

The virus, labeled a "pandemic" by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, has killed more than 4,000 people around the world.

More information about the virus can be found at SoCoEmergency.org. For additional questions, call 2-1-1.

