The Two Helens: Helen Rudee and Helen Putnam shatter boundaries in Sonoma County politics

During the 1960s and 1970s, two pioneering women paved the way for Sonoma County women in politics. The two Helens – Rudee and Putnam, shattered the glass ceiling in city and county government and influenced local leadership for decades to come.

Helen Putnam was born Helen Dumont in Alameda, Calif. in 1909. She attended the University of California at Berkeley where she earned her teaching credential and migrated north to Petaluma in 1931. She worked for years as a schoolteacher and principal in the Two Rock school district and began her political career in the 1940s, serving on the Petaluma school board.

In 1965, Putnam became Petaluma’s first female mayor and served in that position for 13 years until she joined Helen Rudee on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in 1978. Her influence permeates the town of Petaluma, where residents dress up in her iconic style, and parks are named in her honor.

Helen Putnam was also the first woman to preside over the League of California Cities, a president of the California School Association and a director of the Golden Gate Bridge and Transportation District, among other supervisory roles.

Helen Rudee was the first woman elected to Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in 1976. Referred to affectionately as the “grand dame of women’s politics” by historian and columnist Gaye Lebaron, Rudee served during a time of female empowerment throughout the Redwood Empire and the nation.

Born Helen Browning in 1918 in Anamoose North Dakota, the Great Plains farm girl went on to earn her nursing degree from Stanford in the 1940s. Like Putnam, her time on the Santa Rosa School Board spring-boarded her to higher political posts. She served for 12 years on the board of supervisors representing Santa Rosa and continued to champion education, healthcare, and women’s rights for years after her time in office.

Putnam passed away in 1984 and Rudee in 2018, but their influence continues to reverberate throughout the county. In 2017, Sonoma County swore in its first female majority to the board of supervisors with Susan Gorin, Shirlee Zane, and Lynda Hopkins, continuing the tradition of female leadership.

March is Women's History Month, a national event started by another great Sonoma County woman, Molly McGregor, in 1980.

Click through our gallery above to explore images of the two Helens way back when.