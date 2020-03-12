Sonoma County officials advise cancellation of large indoor events during coronavirus pandemic

To safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, Sonoma County’s public health officer on Wednesday advised the cancellation or postponement of large, indoor gatherings, and specifically those involving people 60 and older and people with chronic medical conditions.

The recommendation marks the most significant public move to date in the county against the growing global pandemic. It was the first official action put forward by interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, who was officially appointed Tuesday.

The recommendation falls short of an order, which county officials say the public health officer is authorized to make should one be necessary. County spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque said the advice is not tied to any new information regarding coronavirus, the respiratory disease that causes COVID-19.

Larocque said there is still no evidence of community spread, and she pointed to language in the county’s news release that the announcement comes “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During a public health emergency, our No. 1 priority is to keep the public safe,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin said in the release. “Since attendees at large indoor events are often in close proximity to others, they are at a higher risk of getting ill. We can’t risk the spread of the coronavirus in our community, so we are asking event organizers to cancel or postpone their indoor events until a later date.”

Mase’s guidance will be in effect for two weeks, after which county officials will reevaluate the advisement. It applies to indoor gatherings of 50 or more people, and is said to apply to people 60 or older and those with chronic medical conditions who “are at higher risk for severe illness than the general public.”

The advisory would appear to impact everything from church services to extracurricular scholastic activities, social events at assisted living facilities and community fundraisers. County officials stressed that the recommendation remained nonbinding at this point.

Sonoma County has three confirmed cases of coronavirus to date, all of which are in isolation at Santa Rosa hospitals, according to the release.

“The Department of Health Services is working closely with our partners at the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to ensure we are providing the most up-to-date information and advice,” Mase said in the release. “County staff are also working with cities, schools and other organizations to educate residents in the simple, effective actions they can (take) to keep them healthy and prevent the spread of the virus.”