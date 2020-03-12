Subscribe

Guerneville woman killed in Lake County crash

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2020, 11:09AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

A 58-year-old Guerneville woman was killed Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County.

Mary Patricia Mahoney died at the scene of the wreck on an isolated stretch of Highway 20, according Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich.

Around 8:15 p.m., Mahoney’s 1999 Toyota 4Runner drifted right, onto the dirt shoulder of the road, according to a CHP report. Mahoney then over-corrected, authorities said, causing the vehicle to overturn, then careen down an embankment on the south side of the highway.

Mahoney, who was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the report, was ejected from the vehicle, and died of her injuries.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Isabella Rosario Moon of Chico, was wearing her seatbelt. Moon was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88

