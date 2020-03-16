Rohnert Park approves third fire station on west side of Highway 101

Rohnert Park has finalized its plan to build a third firehouse, with the City Council approving construction of the long-awaited station on the west side of Highway 101.

The city will spend $4.5 million to complete the project, which was delayed and scaled back in size after the October 2017 firestorm, when construction costs skyrocketed as the region rushed to rebuild thousands of homes and businesses lost to the fires. Rohnert Park waited to select a builder while hoping prices would come back down, but ultimately chose to downsize the project.

The City Council last week unanimously approved the firehouse at the corner of an extension of Martin and Labath avenues, across the street from the new Cambria Hotel opening this spring. But the station, which was shelved for two years while an architect redesigned the project to also reduce costs, will now be roughly two-thirds the size of the original concept and also include several fewer amenities for crews.

“We have to watch what we do and are trying to be frugal with every dollar that we have,” said Mayor Joe Callinan, who owns a local construction company. “The biggest concern at that time was not building the Taj Mahal, but the need for a fire station over there that can be manned by a couple of firemen, take care of the west side of the freeway and give us service over there that we don’t have. That was our main goal.”

The need for a fire station on the west side of Rohnert Park was first identified in the city’s general plan 20 years ago and more seriously considered since 2008 to serve the fast-growing western side of town.

Rohnert Park had sticker shock in early 2018 when the lowest price of its planned 6,100-square-foot firehouse came back at $5.5 million, or about $1.5 million over budget. Including contingencies, the total for the project was estimated at about $6 million.

While the city preferred to spend closer to $4 million on the new station, it had almost $5 million available for the project at that time, including more than $3.5 million from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria as part of an agreement to open their nearby casino. By the following summer, city staff identified $7.67 million it could put toward the fire station, including $2 million in other guaranteed funds from the tribe intended to offset casino impacts.

But acting on the advice of City Manager Darrin Jenkins, the City Council rejected all construction proposals in summer 2018, instead choosing to further downsize the project. Then the city put the new plans back out for bid last spring.

In the process, Rohnert Park spent another $223,000 for the redesign that lopped off 1,870 square feet from the initial blueprint, including a public lobby, fourth bedroom and second office, as well as an on-duty gym and decorative features from the interior and exterior. The updated 4,275-square-foot layout will still house the city’s ladder truck and provide sleeping quarters for three firefighters at a time, but reduce the living area by about 1,560 square feet and cut roughly 300 square feet from the apparatus bay.

Waiting longer to build the station proved ineffective in dropping the price, though. In fact, the cost per square foot — an industry standard, according to Callinan — continued to rise. Each of the 10 offers submitted to the city were higher than the prior lowest bid, and the city accepted a building proposal of $918 per square foot, or $22 more per unit than the low bid two years ago.

If the City Council had moved forward with the $6 million proposal in 2018, the west side station would have opened in spring 2019. Under the new plan, the firehouse is expected to open in fall 2021, according to a city spokesman.

Jenkins dismissed ideas that the city will spend more for a smaller, lesser fire facility that will be delivered more than two years later than targeted. Instead, he touted the lower overall price of the project, which will be smaller than one of the city’s two existing stations. He also cited further savings from reduced inspection fees on a smaller station to offset some of the added architecture costs.

“The plan all along was to reduce the size of the building and save costs,” he wrote by email. “We wanted a firehouse. We are getting a firehouse. And it is costing us $1.5 million less.”

Callinan also emphasized the council’s desire to maintain its previously budgeted amount for the project, even if it meant a delay in seeing it finished.

“That was a stickler for us, but we worked through that,” he said. “We might have had the money, but is that what we wanted to put it toward? We don’t have to have a beautiful mansion structure, just something that houses firemen, where they can sleep and it houses them and that’s it. And we’re still getting a beautiful facility.”