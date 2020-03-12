President Trump ‘not concerned’ after Brazil official who met him tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump said he is “not concerned” after a Brazilian official who dined with him last weekend tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“If they say he was there, he was there,” Trump said with a smile. “I’m not concerned.”

Fábio Wajngarten, the communications chief for President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive after he came down with flu-like symptoms upon returning to Brazil.

He is awaiting the results of a second test to confirm the diagnosis, according to Brazilian newspapers.

“We did nothing very unusual,” Trump said, without explaining what he meant. “We sat next to each other for a period of time and had a great conversation.”

Health officials say coronavirus can be spread easily by close contact like Trump had with Wajngarten.

The White House has not said whether Trump would be tested after Wajngarten’s positive test.

Trump joked with reporters about coming into contact with many people, a key risk factor for contracting the virus.

Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bolsonaro and several senior officials who were in the delegation are being monitored for symptoms.

Wajngarten posted a photo of his meeting with Trump. Bolsonaro is a far right-wing ally of Trump.