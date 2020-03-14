John Bribiescas celebration of life postponed

A celebration of the life of Santa Rosa educator, surfer and Schools Plus leader John Bribiescas set for March 21 has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public gathering to honor and remember Bribiescas, who studied at Santa Rosa High School and became a giant of an English teacher there, was scheduled to take place in the school’s auditorium.

Bribiescas’ family will reschedule the life celebration once the threat posed by the virus has passed.

Bribiescas had lived with lung cancer for three years when he died Feb. 18. He was 71.

He was teaching at Santa Rosa High in 1990 when alarm over deep cuts to sports, arts and other extracurricular programs at the city’s secondary schools prompted him and like-minded advocates of comprehensive education to create Schools Plus. The nonprofit continues to make essential donations to the Santa Rosa’s middle and high schools.