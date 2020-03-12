Subscribe

Disneyland to close amid coronavirus concerns

DON THOMPSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2020, 1:51PM
March 12, 2020, 1:51PM

SACRAMENTO — Disneyland announced that it's shutting down its California theme parks on Saturday over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be closed through the end of the month though there have been no reported cases of the new virus, the company said in a statement Thursday.

It's closing after reviewing guidelines by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that limit gatherings of more than 250 people. Newsom had said earlier Thursday that the guidance did not yet apply to amusement parks.

The company said it will work with visitors who want to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds on hotel bookings.

Disneyland hotels will remain open through Monday. The company said it will keep paying its cast members.

