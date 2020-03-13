Santa Rosa cancels most city gatherings in March due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Santa Rosa to cancel or postpone most city-sponsored or hosted public gatherings for the rest of March.

City officials in a statement Thursday cited the recent recommendations from the state Department of Public Health advising against large events for the rest of March, a measure intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Affected events included all city “recreation programs, classes, activities, events and park attractions, all city-organized events, all events at city-owned properties, and all special event permits and picnic reservations,” the city said in a news release.

City officials left open the possibility that additional “non-essential” events beyond March will be reviewed and postponed as necessary.

The pandemic has not caused the city to cancel official meetings like City Council sessions, which can draw large crowds when contentious issues are on the agenda.

