Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus after UK trip

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for 14 days after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Trudeau himself is in good health and isn’t exhibiting any symptoms, his office said in a statement. Nor is he planning to be tested. The prime minister’s office announced earlier Thursday that Trudeau was in self-isolation and working from home while his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, awaited the results of a COVID-19 test.

“As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” Trudeau’s office said, adding his wife’s symptoms are mild and she is feeling well. “The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow.”

Gregoire Trudeau had been exhibiting flu-like symptoms after recently returning from a speaking engagement in London, before testing for COVID-19.

With parliament in session, Trudeau has been in Ottawa all week, holding meetings with Cabinet ministers and lawmakers from his governing Liberal Party. He also took part in debates in the legislature and held a press conference Wednesday.

Gregoire Trudeau spoke at the WE UK Day conference in London on March 4, according to the organization’s website.

Canadian health authorities are currently treating 138 cases, according to Health Canada. One person has died so far.

His office said that because Trudeau has shown no symptoms, doctors say there are no risks to those who have been in contact with him.