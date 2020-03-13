Subscribe

Judge orders Chelsea Manning’s immediate release from jail

LAUREN THEISEN
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
March 13, 2020, 7:45AM

One day after U.S. Army veteran and whistleblower Chelsea Manning attempted suicide in a federal detention center, a judge in U.S. District Court has ordered her immediate release, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Manning is best known for her 2013 conviction by court martial for violating the Espionage Act, after she leaked classified information to WikiLeaks during her time as an Army intelligence analyst. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison but had her sentence commuted in 2017 by President Barack Obama in his final days in office.

However, after a couple years of freedom, Manning was jailed again for contempt of court, after refusing to cooperate in the government’s case against WikiLeaks and Julian Assange. With the exception of a brief weeklong release, she has been confined in Virginia since March 8, 2019. On Wednesday, her lawyers informed the public that she had attempted suicide and was recovering in a hospital.

“Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her ‘civil’ confinement,” her team’s statement on Wednesday said.

But on Thursday, the court dismissed the grand jury that Manning was being compelled to appear before, as its business had concluded. As a result, Judge Anthony J. Trenga in the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that Manning’s confinement should end.

Manning had also been accruing fines as she refused to testify, and despite a motion to dismiss those fines, the judge did not show leniency in that area, ordering Manning to pay $256,000 to the court. But Manning is now free.

“The court finds that Ms. Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose,” the ruling said. “Accordingly, is hereby ordered that Chelsea Manning be, and she hereby is, immediately released from the custody of the Attorney General.”

