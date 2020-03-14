Santa Rosa police identify 25 suspects in illegal Fountaingrove house party

Santa Rosa police have identified 15 adults and 10 teenagers suspected of trespassing and throwing a party earlier this year in a Fountaingrove home that was ransacked in the final stage of being rebuilt from the 2017 firestorm.

The illicit Jan. 24 bash involved a large group of young people, ages 16 to 21, who broke into the unoccupied home, staged an alcohol-fueled party — and filmed themselves — before leaving the home a total mess, with damage surpassing $11,000, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

It was discovered the following day, a Saturday, when the homeowner rebuilding from Tubbs fire came home to find walls with holes in them, hardwood floors scarred by dancing, and a closet that had been used by the revelers as a toilet.

Authorities declined on Friday to name any of the suspects, including the adults, because they are only accused of misdemeanor offenses and have not been charged. They did not disclose where the suspects were from or provide a breakdown in gender.

One of the adults facing trespassing charges also is suspected of a probation violation, and another is suspected of vandalism — a more difficult charge to prove than trespassing, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. John Snetsinger.

“You have all this damage to a house. You can’t charge a group of people for a vandalism just because there they were there,” Snetsinger said. “If you were to investigate a homicide and there’s 20 people in a house, you can’t charge them all for murder.”

The juveniles have been cited and released to their parents, he said. Those citations and the complaints against the adults now sit with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, which could issue arrest warrants for the adult offenders.

Brian Staebell, the chief deputy district attorney, declined to comment in detail on the office’s ongoing review of the police referral.

“We are in the process of reviewing evidence, and continuing to gather evidence on this case,” Staebell said in a statement. “There are no pending court dates in adult court, and we can’t publicly discuss any cases in juvenile court. There isn’t anything we can comment on at this stage.”

The homeowner, Rosemary Yates, moved back in last Friday, with most repairs completed after the break-in.

“It’s very peaceful and it’s just wonderful to be home,” she said. “I feel safe like I felt safe in my home before.”

Yates credited the police for an “extremely diligent” investigation and said she was moving on from her bout of “extremely bad luck.”

“It’s becoming a distant memory,” Yates said, “even though it’s scary to have been invaded.”

The incident was the latest in a series of targeted break-ins in which young people find unoccupied homes, share addresses over social media, and meet up for bootleg parties.

The perpetrators at Yates’ home were caught on surveillance cameras and in cellphone footage taken by some of the revelers and posted to social media.

But heightened social media attention and press reports, like those in January about the Fountaingrove break-in, made the case more difficult to investigate by giving perpetrators more time to cover their tracks and get their stories straight, Snetsinger said.

“It’s always easier for us if our contact with somebody who we suspect may have committed a crime is a surprise,” he said. “In this case, it probably wasn’t.”

