Rohnert Park woman injured in head-on collision near Petaluma

A Rohnert Park woman was taken to the hospital with a broken leg Friday morning after another car ran a red light, causing a head-on collision near the ramp to Highway 101 just north of Petaluma.

CHP received reports of a two-car crash at 7:42 a.m. Friday on Stony Point and Pepper roads, said Sgt. Mary Ziegenbein. Preliminary investigation indicates that Rohnert Park resident Rachel Kord, 34, was driving her Ford Focus and stopped at the intersection. When the light turned green, she started turning left to go onto south Highway 101.

Meanwhile, Petaluma resident Chad Greenlief, 37, was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck south on Stony Point Road, approaching Pepper Road. While Kord was driving through the intersection, Greenlief ran through the red light, and the two cars collided head-on, Ziegenbein said.

Kord is believed to have a broken leg, and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance, Ziegenbein said. Greenlief complained of pain, and so was taken to Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Rosa.

It’s not clear yet why Greenlief ran the red light, but Ziegenbein said a witness reported that the area was foggy at the time of the crash, and so the CHP is investigating whether that may have impaired his vision. There is no suspicion that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, and no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

