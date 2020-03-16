Santa Rosa City Hall alters council chambers, agenda to account for coronavirus emergency

The coronavirus pandemic means social-distancing measures are coming to the Santa Rosa City Hall, where officials are changing public meeting practices and physical space amid a national emergency that has altered much of public and private life.

To begin with, some City Council business that isn’t time-sensitive may be delayed until authorities have a better handle on the pandemic, said Mayor Tom Schwedhelm. Worldwide, officials have confirmed more than 137,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with at least four confirmed cases in Sonoma County.

Starting this week, officials are rolling out measures to increase the physical distance between people attending public meetings in the council chambers. Chairs will be taped off to ensure that people aren’t sitting too close to one another. The traditional system of filling out yellow cards to sign up for public comment will be mothballed. And a recent executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will allow council members to call in to meetings from home without opening their private residences to members of the public.

“We’re taking this seriously, in other words,” Schwedhelm said, noting that the council already has started adhering to social-distancing standards in closed-session meetings.

City leaders will continue to discuss litigation and other time-sensitive issues behind closed doors and will need to pass a budget by late June. But less essential matters, such as a hearing on the city’s banner policy or a budget report for Sonoma Water’s delivery system, might be delayed, Schwedhelm said.

The council already has delayed its annual two-day summit to agree on top priorities from mid-March to mid-April.

“I don’t want to say we’re limiting it to just essential items, but that’s pretty much the filter we’re looking at it through,” Schwedhelm said, looking over a list of upcoming council items. “I don’t see anything that goes, ‘Whew, that’s going to be a hot-button item.’ ”

Newsom last week suspended public meeting requirements statewide, including provisions that mandate physical presence.

He also temporarily lifted a rule for meetings in which officials dial in remotely that required “each teleconference location be accessible to the public.”

That exemption effectively allows council members to call in from their homes — and hopefully limit the spread of the coronavirus — without forcing their living rooms to be treated as an extension of the council chambers.

Schwedhelm noted that the coronavirus pandemic brings the count of ongoing, declared emergencies in Santa Rosa to five, joining homelessness, the 2017 firestorm, the Kincade fire and the climate crisis.

A veteran police officer who rose through the ranks to become chief, Schwedhelm, now retired, is no stranger to responding to emergency calls, but he noted that many city employees don’t fit that profile.

“If we had an emergency, you’re there until it’s over. I’m used to that,” he said. “But if you’re in Rec and Parks, Financing, Planning and Economic Development, that’s probably not what you came into the city for.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.