Passengers on Grand Princess cruise ship look forward to end of quarantine

A stiff wind blew the hat off Terry Hopkins’ head, flung it over a fence and onto the green grass beyond the yard where he and his wife were getting fresh air at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where hundreds like them are being quarantined because of a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.

A Graton resident and retired water department staff member for Santa Rosa, Hopkins opened the gate and stepped onto the grass to fetch his hat when a nearby guard began yelling. Get back inside, the guard ordered, Hopkins recalled. He abandoned his hat and followed orders.

“We feel like we’re in prison,” Hopkins, 67, said.

Only about a week earlier, Hopkins and his wife had been celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with roses and chocolates in their suite aboard the Grand Princess, island hopping in Hawaii. Today, they and thousands of other cruise passengers are in public health purgatory. Their lives are on hold while they remain under government quarantine orders for at least two weeks, although several said they have been told little about the government’s plans with them. Staff take their temperatures twice a day to track anyone who might develop the signature fever of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Otherwise, several other Sonoma County residents like Hopkins said they do not know when they will be set free. There has been no indication whether they will be tested, several said.

County kept uninformed

There are 43 Sonoma County residents at Travis who disembarked from the Grand Princess ship in Oakland over the course of several days last week in a complicated, drawn-out feat orchestrated by the state of California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. All told, about 2,450 passengers have disembarked from the ship and were bussed to various sites throughout the country to be isolated during the time frame when experts said they could be infectious.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s interim health officer, said that beyond the number of local residents at Travis, the county had been told nothing about who they are, nor has she been informed what protocols are in place to ensure they are safe to return home.

“It will probably be similar (to county protocols), they will be cleared to come back to the community after 14 days,” said Mase, who said she was speculating based on current recommendations. “We will follow them if needed.”

For those trapped on the base, they are engaged in a mind-numbing countdown before they can return home to their normal lives. They are the human subjects in an unprecedented American attempt to stem a public health crisis.

Miscommunication and disorganization seemed rampant in the first days of the operation, resulting in missed medication deliveries, displaced luggage and the loss of simple pleasures. Many said they’d do anything for a cup of coffee. Most said they’ve learned to stockpile food in case the next meal is delayed. Without access to clean glasses, Hopkins and his wife have been reusing the two paper cups they found for several days.

Yet, all Sonoma County residents interviewed about their experiences are grateful for the kindness of many of the staff and volunteers helping them and, mainly, to be off the ship.

A difficult 3 years