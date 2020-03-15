Smith: The pandemic through the eyes of Marshall Kubota, county’s former authority on AIDS

Marshall Kubota was a freshly minted family doctor in Guerneville in 1982 when young men there and elsewhere began to fall ill, horribly so, from a mysterious disease.

The outbreak of a rare pneumonia and skin cancer, Kaposi sarcoma, sparked a panic that spread across California and far beyond. Sonoma County began to reel and mourn and panic amid one of the largest per-capita outbreaks in the nation.

“In the very early days of AIDS/HIV there was a lot unknown about how it was transmitted, and more than a small amount of distrust of the assurances that the authorities gave out,” Kubota said.

Nearly 40 years ago, he turned over his life to understanding, treating and countering the epidemic, and in doing so became the face of Sonoma County’s response to it.

Today the Santa Rosa doc sees some parallels between the onset of the HIV/AIDS crisis and the burgeoning SARS-CoV-2 outbreak — and some acute differences. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS, and SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kubota works as regional director of a nonprofit that runs the Medi-Cal program in Sonoma County and 13 other counties. He spoke not for his employer but only for himself.

Kubota recalls the backlash against gay men that raged as it became clear HIV was striking mostly at that segment of the population. “This bred a lot of discrimination,” said Kubota, who’s now 67 and still practicing.

He noted, “We have seen that in the current coronavirus setting, where there have been episodes of racial discrimination.” Those grew from the outbreak’s apparent beginnings in China.

Public perceptions of the global spread of the HIV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses changed as research determined how they were passed from person to person.

Recalling discoveries in the 1980s, Kubota said, “It became quickly evident that HIV was not casually transmitted.”

Though many frightened people were relieved to learn the human immunodeficiency virus could be passed only through unprotected sex, by shared hypodermic needles and from infected mothers to their unborn children, others continued to worry they’d somehow be infected even if they practiced safeguards.

“There was a lot of unwarranted fear with HIV,” Kubota said.

Contrarily, he sees abundant reason to be justifiably concerned about contracting or passing the virus that causes COVID-19.

“There’s a stark difference between the two,” he said. The virus fueling the current pandemic is far easier to transmit than the virus that causes AIDS — so people have far more reason to be wary of being casually infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus than by HIV.

Research is continuing into how the coronavirus is spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is thought to be transmitted person-to-person by the quickly dispersing droplets released by a cough or sneeze.

Of course, the person who coughed or sneezed had to be carrying the virus.

Notes the CDC website: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.