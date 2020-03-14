Santa Rosa, Rincon Valley public schools closing classrooms, shifting to at-home instruction

Close to 15,000 Santa Rosa City Schools students will be staying home for the next month after a decision Saturday to suspend classes through April 5 due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Sonoma County’s largest school district is trying to reduce potential spread of the virus by keeping children out of the classroom for the time being.

Rincon Valley Union School District, which feeds Santa Rosa high schools, also has suspended in-person classes through April 5.

Santa Rosa District spokeswoman Beth Berk said it’s not a closure, since teachers would still be in the classroom preparing instruction and delivering lessons online to their pupils. Specifics of at-home instruction are being worked out.

“We’re suspending the students in the classroom,” she said. “They’re going to be learning from home until April 5.”

The district has 24 campuses. Students are on spring break next week and were to return to school March 23.

All school-based child care and enrichment programs during spring break will be suspended.

All afterschool activities, child care and field trips also are canceled March 23 through April 5.

The district is working with community partners to provide lunch to those in need while learning at home. Drive-through and carryout lunch services will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 23 at numerous locations.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

